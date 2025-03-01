Cepyme Aragón launches a new labor orientation and insertion program aimed at Unemployed people over 52 years old. In addition to the age requirement, candidates have to be in an active search for employment or be discontinuous fixed workers in periods of inactivity.

Within this program 40 unemployed people from Zaragoza will be helped with the objective of improving their employability and professional qualification conditions for what will be supported by a tutor to provide personalized advice for facilitating and achieving job insertion.

The program includes Professional orientation, elaboration of a personalized itinerary, advice and monitoring and management of offers according to the profile of the participants. In addition, people who are inserted will receive a additional incentive from 400 to 800 eurosdepending on the duration of the hiring.

Interested people can register Through the website www.cepymearagon.es or calling 976 76 60 60. The project is part of the INAEM initiative to finance comprehensive activation projects for professional guidance and employment.