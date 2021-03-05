Cepsa gas station, in a file image. reuters

Cepsa recorded net losses of 919 million euros in 2020, compared to the gains of 820 million the previous year, affected by the impact of the covid-19, especially in the first half of the year, as announced this Friday by the company. The net result includes the accounting effect of the inventory valuation, with a negative impact of 369 million, and the impairment of assets, for another 551 million.

The group invested 652 million last year, mainly destined to increase the efficiency of its industrial facilities, and has distributed 166 million in dividends, which represents a decrease of 63% compared to the previous year.

The company’s adjusted net profit, which specifically measures business performance, posted a positive balance of one million euros. The gross operating result (ebitda) reached 1,187 million. The Chemicals business, which achieved a record year, and the Marketing business stood out mainly. Both compensated for the drop in activity in the Exploration and Production and Refining areas due to the impact of the reduction in demand and the drop in the price of oil.

The group confirmed in the fourth quarter of 2020 the upward trend initiated by the company between the months of July and September, when economic activity began to recover, with an EBITDA of 277 million in the last three months of the year. Results improved in all business segments from October to December, except Marketing, since the service station network was affected by mobility restrictions.

The company, controlled by the Abu Dhabi firm Mubadala and The Carlyle Group fund, had an operating cash flow in the year of 881 million, with an additional release of 138 million from the variation in working capital, as a result of the decrease crude oil and product prices, and the implementation of various optimization initiatives. In addition, Cepsa launched a contingency plan in April that has exceeded the initial savings target of 500 million, to reach 527 million.

Sales drop in Spain

The annual accounts highlight that the company also considerably improved its capital structure, strengthening its liquidity position and ending debt maturities, which included two bond issues of 500 million each. At the end of 2020, Cepsa had a total liquidity of 4,530 million, which allows it to face almost five years of debt maturities, and with a net debt-to-ebitda ratio of 2.7 times.

Cepsa will announce its new strategic plan in the coming months, which will mean a shift in the company’s activities to address the opportunities of the energy transition. “The pandemic has also acted as a catalyst for the energy transition, we will announce our new strategy, which will mark a turning point for Cepsa, taking a green turn and taking advantage of the opportunities offered by the energy transition”, announced the CEO, Phillippe Boisseau .

The oil company points out that the demand for petroleum products in the Iberian Peninsula continues to be negatively affected by the consequences of the pandemic at the beginning of 2021, with a 20% drop in sales volumes in January of the marketing business compared to last month December, due to new restrictions on mobility in both Spain and Portugal. For this reason, it expects that pressure on refining margins in Europe and a moderate demand for refined products will continue in the coming months.