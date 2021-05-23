Cepsa has started up the first chemical plant in Spain with the most secure, efficient and sustainable Detail technology, which allows optimizing the use of raw materials and electricity, while avoiding emissions and the generation of waste. This technological innovation will serve to manufacture biodegradable detergents in its facilities in San Roque (Cádiz), compared to the one that until now was based on the use of hydrofluoric acid. In this way, the company intensifies its commitment to innovation, safety and sustainability.

This advance also reduces water consumption by 80,000 cubic meters per year, and improves the quality and versatility of linear alkylbenzene (technically called LAB), the raw material for making these detergents. After nearly two years of work, the technology applied for the transformation of the plant, whose patent has been developed by Cepsa in collaboration with UOP (Universal Oil Products), has led to the creation of 250 jobs in Campo de Gibraltar, even reaching 600 in some phases of the process, with more than 800,000 hours invested in engineering and construction and the support of fifty auxiliary companies, most of the province. Likewise, 700 tons of steel, 3,180 cubic meters of concrete, 40 kilometers of pipes and 60 kilometers of wiring have been used. Since 2019, the Puente Mayorga Chemical Plant has used 100% renewable electricity supplied by Cepsa’s Gas and Electricity area.

The investment of 117 million euros in technological improvement enables Cepsa in turn to increase the production of the plant and thus respond to the growing demand for biodegradable detergents. With this development, the company consolidates its position as a global leader in the manufacture of LAB, improving its offer especially for the African markets, where greater demand is expected in the coming years.

For Paloma Alonso, Cepsa’s Director of Chemistry, “this investment allows us to remain at the forefront of innovation in the field of biodegradable detergents, a fundamental element to guarantee hygiene and health, especially during the pandemic. Furthermore, by means of this new technology we are not only more efficient, but we are also able to maximize the sustainability of our processes, in line with our commitment to caring for the environment ”.

The Details project complies with three of the SDGs that the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development proposes: Goal 9, develop resilient infrastructures, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization, and foster innovation; Goal 12, to guarantee sustainable consumption and production patterns, as well as Goal 13, to take urgent measures to combat climate change and its effects.

The innovation and quality of Cepsa’s Detailing project has earned it the delivery by King Felipe VI of the European Award for the Environment to the Company-Spanish Section 2020, in the Process category, of the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Challenge Demographic. It also obtained the award from the College of Industrial Engineers of Western Andalusia, in the category Andalusia Award for Industry Development and the ‘ICIS Surfactants Awards’, an international recognition of excellence and innovation in different areas of the chemical sector, in the category of technological innovation.

The transformation process of the San Roque plant has not only improved the quality and variety of the LAB, but has also increased the safety of the processes and the energy efficiency of the industrial center. During the stoppage, maintenance and inspection tasks were carried out in other units of the industrial center aimed at increasing their efficiency, sustainability and safety, with a total investment of 26 million euros, including the transfer to the new room of control Ágora, following Cepsa’s digitization project in the industrial plants of Andalusia.