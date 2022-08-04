Mocorito.- This afternoon the municipal officials and public servants of the H. Ayuntamiento de Mocorito headed by the mayor Maria Elizalde Ruelaswere participating in a training program organized by the Municipal Institute for Women (IMMUJERES) in coordination with the State Council for the Prevention and Attention of Family Violence (CEPAVIF)through an interesting workshop on the problem of family violencewhich is called “WALKING in his Shoes”.

Said activity took place in the facilities of the House of Culture of the municipal capital, where the staff of the Training Department of CEPAVIF gave said workshop through which applied dynamics of interpretation of different stories to recreate the route and decisions made by those who have been victims of family violence and thus reflect taking into account those experiences to have a better understanding and

deal with this problem in the best possible way when such cases arise in the different areas of the municipal government.

In this sense, María Elizalde Ruelas thanked the institutions and personnel who supported them in this important training. As well as her colleagues who participated and prepared to provide a better service to citizens.

We recommend you read:

Similarly, the mayor justified and highlighted the importance of these actions, since she considered that knowing how to apply empathy as a civil servant is a key factor in being able to help citizens in the best way and have better results.