This Friday Malaga dressed in gala to welcome the Twenty -eighth edition of the City Festivalwith the celebration of the inauguration gala that the departure pistol gives almost 10 days of the best of our cinema. After the ceremony, guests and celebrities attended the iconic feast after, known as Bululú, which was held in the impressive castle of Santa Catalina and where it could be enjoyed Another delights of this country: the wine of strain 21, which had the honor of being the official winery in the opening of the Malaga Festival.

And, the highlight of the festival does not happen only on the red carpet. At the party organized by Orson Salazar, who managed to create a perfect atmosphere for the attendees, strain 21 shone as the main sponsor. With one Excellent selection of wine by José Moro, the winery became the center of the celebration, Being glamor and distinction of the evening.

“Cinema and wine have in common the ability to excite and create memorable moments. Participating in the Bululú party, surrounded by talent and passion for cinema, is an honor and reflects the innovative spirit of strain 21, in addition to confirming that our wines are up to the most exclusive meetings, “said José Moro, president of Cepa 21.

The celebration of our cinema

The Malaga Festival, which is celebrated until March 23, 2025, is one of the most important citations of Spanish cinema. In its 28th edition, the contest has not only been a platform for cinema, but also a showcase for films that will mark the course of the industry throughout the year. The events take place in emblematic spaces such as the Cervantes Theater, the Albéniz cinema and the Christine Ruiz-Picasso Auditorium.

The Castle of Santa Catalina, declared well of cultural interest and with panoramic views of the Malaga Bay, was the perfect setting for a meeting between the best of cinema, music and culture. There, figures such as designer Palomo Spain, Paula Echevarría, Stef Roitman, the Dulceida influencer, and actress Macarena Gómez provided for the success of the opening day, enjoying a relaxed atmosphere and full of unique moments. The party, which lasted until dawn, was animated by live music, with DJ Luc Loren and the special performance of the Alpresa, who put the rumba to dance to the attendees.

The wine that combines tradition with the latest technology

Located in the town of Castrillo de Duero, in Valladolid, CEPA 21 aims to elaborate wines of very high quality and take care of all the elements involved in the winemaking: from the selection of the land and the grape to a detailed control of the processes in Viñedo and in the winery. The building, elegant and sober, is perfectly integrated with the landscape and equipped with the most modern technology. Because of its geographical situation, it dominates a landscape of fifty hectares of own vineyard planted with centenary strains of the fine red variety, one of the purest of the Tempranillo clone.

Ribera del Duero’s own soils, altitudes and slopes and a work philosophy that does not use any type of residual product in the plantation resulting in wines with all the typicity of Ribera, yes, passed through the crucible of the wine revolution of recent years.