Accenture research says the main challenge will be dealing with individuals' concerns about the use of their personal data
Executives from different sectors assess that artificial intelligence will need to understand human beings more to meet the needs of people and companies, indicates research carried out by Technology Vision from Accenture. According to the study, the lack of human understanding is a limiting factor for current technologies.
The primary global research includes 3,450 C-suite executives across 21 industries and more than 20,000 consumers surveyed from October to November 2023 across 20 countries. Here's the complete in English (PDF – 10 MB).
The study indicates that 31% of consumers agree that they are frustrated because technology cannot understand them and their intentions accurately. Read other survey results:
- 95% of executives believe that generative AI will force their organization to modernize its technological architecture;
- 93% of executives agree that with rapid technological advances, it is more important than ever for organizations to innovate with purpose;
- 92% of executives agree that their organization plans create a competitive advantage by leveraging spatial computing.
According to the research, the main challenge for companies will be dealing with doubts and concerns from individuals regarding the privacy and use of their personal data. The researchers also advocated updating biometric privacy standards.
“Both companies and individuals can balk at the idea of letting technology read and understand us in this new, more intimate way.“, says the text.
It will also be necessary, according to the study, to redefine neuroethical issues, such as how to properly deal with brain data and other biometric data that can be used to infer people's intentions and cognitive states.
“Until formal regulations are implemented, it is up to companies to earn people’s trust”says the research.
Other trends
The study also established other trends beyond more artificial intelligence. “human”. Read:
- base – artificial intelligence will be the basis of digital business models of the future. Companies are already building the next generation of data-driven businesses;
- control – today, artificial intelligence is a tool, but in the future, artificial intelligence agents will operate companies, but it is up to the current generation to ensure that they do not go out of control. According to research, agent ecosystems have the potential to multiply companies' productivity and innovation to a level that humans can hardly understand;
- metaverse – spatial computing is about to change the course of technological innovation and the way people work and live. Applications developed for this medium will allow people to immerse themselves in digital worlds with a physical sense of space or place content over the physical environment. Advanced technologies like generative AI continue to make it faster and cheaper to build spatial environments and experiences.
