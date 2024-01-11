Accenture research says the main challenge will be dealing with individuals' concerns about the use of their personal data

Executives from different sectors assess that artificial intelligence will need to understand human beings more to meet the needs of people and companies, indicates research carried out by Technology Vision from Accenture. According to the study, the lack of human understanding is a limiting factor for current technologies.

The primary global research includes 3,450 C-suite executives across 21 industries and more than 20,000 consumers surveyed from October to November 2023 across 20 countries. Here's the complete in English (PDF – 10 MB).

The study indicates that 31% of consumers agree that they are frustrated because technology cannot understand them and their intentions accurately. Read other survey results:

95% of executives believe that generative AI will force their organization to modernize its technological architecture;

93% of executives agree that with rapid technological advances, it is more important than ever for organizations to innovate with purpose;

92% of executives agree that their organization plans create a competitive advantage by leveraging spatial computing.

According to the research, the main challenge for companies will be dealing with doubts and concerns from individuals regarding the privacy and use of their personal data. The researchers also advocated updating biometric privacy standards.

“Both companies and individuals can balk at the idea of ​​letting technology read and understand us in this new, more intimate way.“, says the text.

It will also be necessary, according to the study, to redefine neuroethical issues, such as how to properly deal with brain data and other biometric data that can be used to infer people's intentions and cognitive states.

“Until formal regulations are implemented, it is up to companies to earn people’s trust”says the research.

Other trends

The study also established other trends beyond more artificial intelligence. “human”. Read: