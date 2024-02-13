Participants in the session “Future Investments. Who will chart their course?”, which was witnessed on the first day of the World Government Summit 2024, yesterday, confirmed that the energy, technology and artificial intelligence trio will dominate the business sector during the coming period, indicating that future investments in all fields will depend on… This trio will be fully integrated, which will greatly affect production, the labor market, and the skills required for employment.

The participants agreed in the session, which was attended by His Excellency Dr. Mustafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, and brought together Khaldoun Khalifa Al-Mubarak, Managing Director, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mubadala Investment Group, and Stephen Paliocca, founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of PagsGroup, and owner of the Boston Celtics, Ross Perot Jr., Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Perot Group, stressed that energy will remain the most influential element in future investments, as it will affect the continuity of major countries in competition, most notably Germany, which suffers from an energy shortage as a result of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Gap year

His Excellency Khaldun Khalifa Al Mubarak expected that 2024 would be a very watershed year in technology and energy transformations, adding: “When we look at the situation in the coming years, we will find several sectors, such as energy, infrastructure, supplies, and technology, that greatly dominate the future of the investment sector, and these sectors are What the Mubadala Investment Group focuses on, and the UAE focuses on through its development plans.”

His Excellency added that during the years 2022 and 2023, many countries were able to make the right decisions about economic and investment transformations, and given the major headlines in the basic sectors, including technology, the focus is on growth itself.

His Excellency pointed out that the United States of America represents an attractive market for investment, with its great superiority in technology and energy sources, in addition to its multiple innovation centers and the flow of capital into the American market.

He continued: “Despite this great superiority of the American market, there are many successes for other markets around the world, including the Indian market, which is home to more than 1.4 billion people, and has achieved growth rates ranging between 7 and 8%.”

Al-Mubarak added: “The same applies to China, which has a population of one billion and 400 million people. The Chinese market has witnessed a significant expansion over the past three years, and in addition to that, there are many successful economic models in the world, which is why we must open up to the countries of the East.” And the west, the north, and the south.”

His Excellency Khaldoun Al Mubarak said: “The UAE has considered the Corona pandemic a challenge since its appearance in the year 2020, and the state has played a fundamental role in confronting all economic challenges in all fields, and considered those three years from 2020 to 2022 to be the beginning of a new phase that focuses on the human element and major transformations.” In multiple fields.”

He pointed out that the UAE is one of the largest investors in the field of energy transformation, as the green economy is the present of societies, so the UAE is pumping large investments into it, in addition to its focus on investing in artificial intelligence, which is an important part of future development.

His Excellency stressed the importance of traditional energy sources, which must not be ignored in light of the interest in renewable energy, which has a high cost, as it is necessary not to underestimate the importance of energy demands, in addition to the fact that the world realizes that the demand for it will be increasing, noting that supply chains are restricted, and the effects of this will be highlighted during The next two years.

Big developments

For his part, Stephen Palioca, founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of PagsGroup, and owner of the Boston Celtics, said that the year 2024 will affect people’s lives for long periods, with the great developments it brings and the growth in artificial intelligence and technology that has entered all fields. In addition, we can talk about machine learning and energy transformation, which are among the things that we will focus on during the next ten years.

Palioca added that public debt rates have clearly accumulated, and people are complaining about the accumulation of interest, as it has risen to 5%, not 1%, per year, stressing that interest rates will not decrease quickly, as there are decisions that must be taken gradually.

He continued, saying: “We conducted a study and focused on the American economy, and we concluded that this economy is continuing, based on what it has achieved over the past ten years, but recently it witnessed a rise in interest rates whose rates ranged between 4.5% and 5%, and American citizens have become accustomed to these transformations, but “If the deficit continues, the US market will suffer greatly.”

Palioca pointed out that economic separation from China affects global trade, so there must be economic dynamism during the next ten years.

He stated that the American economy lived through the technology bubble during the year 1999, and the partners looked at it with a lot of fear and anticipation, but this sector witnessed great development and transformation later, as artificial intelligence appeared, which extends to many sectors, and this is evident through networks such as Google and Facebook, and the emergence of… Chat GPT, and this confirms that artificial intelligence will be one of the five factors of development in the future.

At the end of his speech, he pointed out that his biggest fear during the current period is the shift to populism that is dividing the world, so countries must take a step back and work together to propose new trade methods so that the world does not explode.

Supply chain recovery

At the beginning of his speech, Ross Perot Jr., Chairman of the Board of Directors of Perot Group, said that supply chains in the world suffered during the period of the Corona pandemic, but they are seeking recovery in the current period, especially in China, adding: “Despite the recovery that supply chains are witnessing in regions… From the world, such as China and India, but they were greatly affected by the war in Gaza and what the Houthis are doing in the Red Sea.”

He stressed that the American economy is strong and will not suffer from a problem, and that the American market will witness a rapid recovery, explaining that although the United States of America spends more than it imports, it has a strong industrial economy, in addition to that leaders in the United States will avoid recession during This year, as this year witnesses presidential elections, it is therefore not expected that they will adopt a new interest rate reduction.

Regarding the impact of artificial intelligence on the economy, Ross stated that artificial intelligence has been around for a long time, but the important question is how to focus on it? It is necessary to focus on its uses, so that it is beneficial to societies, calling on capitalists and investors to allocate the use of artificial intelligence and to follow this up globally.

As for the effects of energy, Ross explained that the Ukrainian-Russian war greatly affected energy supplies to Europe, especially Germany, which suffers from a major energy shortage, which caused a large number of companies and investments to migrate from Germany to the American state of Texas, and thus energy gives the United States. The opportunity to compete in the field of energy, which will be in great demand in the future.