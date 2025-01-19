The Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE) will meet its committee and its board of directors on Wednesday morning, before the meeting that the Ministry of Labor will hold in the afternoon with unions and employers in search of a “definitive agreement” for the 2025 increase in the interprofessional minimum wage (SMI), sources from the business organization have informed Europa Press.

Last Wednesday, Labor presented its proposal for the 2025 SMI to the social agents, consisting of a annual increase of 4.4%, This is 50 euros more per month, reaching this minimum income, which around 2.5 million workers receive, at 1,184 euros per month for fourteen payments, compared to the 1,134 euros in force in 2024.

This increase of 50 euros per month, which would apply with retroactive effect from January 1, 2025, coincides with one of the options proposed by the committee of experts that advises the Government on the SMI.

Labor understands that this increase complies with the SMI increase parameters included in the Workers’ Statute and with the commitment that it represents the 60% of the average salaryas established by the European Social Charter, an approach that is not shared by the unions, who estimate that to reach that percentage it would be necessary to raise the minimum wage to 1,200 euros per month.

In any case, the Secretary of State for Labor has stated that the position of the Ministry is “flexible” in order to reach an agreementalthough it also defends that the increase in the SMI “must be within the parameters” indicated by the experts.

“But we are going to see how the negotiation goes and above all we are going to see, once the position of the unions is already known, what the position of the employers is. And then, in that environment, “We will try to reach an agreement that we hope is for all the parties involved.”said Pérez Rey at the end of the meeting he held with social agents last Wednesday.

Despite the differences that exist with social agents about how much the SMI should rise in 2025, the second vice president of the Government and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, believes that there is “margin for an agreement” and He has asked unions and employers to “have a higher vision” to “give good news” to the workers.

The Labor proposal to raise the SMI by 50 euros does not displease the Ministry of Economy, with which the Díaz Ministry has achieved smooth out rough edges to reduce the working day to 37.5 hours. Although the SMI was also the reason for some exchange of statements between the second vice president and Minister Carlos Corpus, the latter has stated that he feels “comfortable” with the increase proposed by Labor.

In any case, from the outset, an agreement that brings together CEOE and Cepyme, unions and the Government seems more than difficult. Entrepreneurs have done calculations and see the proposed increase as “unaffordable”, especially for small businesses. Specifically, Cepyme estimates that these 50 more euros proposed by Trabajo for the SMI will imply a salary cost for companies of more than 80 euros per month.

Thus, the SME employers calculate that raising the SMI to 1,184 euros per month will lead to the salary cost for companiesincluding social contributions paid by the company and the Intergenerational Equity Mechanism, at a range of between 1,816 and 1,903 euros per month, depending on the type of contribution for work accidents.

The unions ask for 1,200 euros/month

To the rejection of the employers’ associations there is also, for now, that of the unions. CCOO and UGT propose an increase in the SMI for 2025 of between 5% and 6%, to place it “more or less” at 1,200 euros per month, since they understand that the 4.4% increase proposed by Labor does not place the SMI in it 60% of the average salaryas established by the European Social Charter.

The unions also want clarification from the Government if the new amount of the SMI would be exempt from paying personal income tax, something that the Ministry of Finance has not yet clarified because wants to wait to see what final amount is agreed upon.

“We negotiate with the Ministry of Labor, but the Ministry of Labor negotiates on behalf of the Government and, therefore, “We have to have the Government’s proposal on the table in all its aspects,” The Secretary of Union Action and Employment of CCOO, Mari Cruz Vicente, stressed last Wednesday.

The general secretary of this union, Unai Sordo, has clarified in recent days that CCOO “does not demonize” that the SMI may be subject to personal income tax, but since they do not know if this will ultimately be the case, they have asked for 1,200 euros following the maxim “prevention is better than cure”. It is understood, therefore, that with these 1,200 euros per month it would be guaranteed that the recipients of this income would receive on their payrolls the equivalent to 60% of the average net salary.

From UGT they have been more categorical regarding the taxation of the SMI and have warned that they will not join an increase in this minimum income if it is not exempt from paying personal income tax, because, they allege, It’s a question of “tax justice”.

Labor shares this opinion and is in favor of leaving the SMI out of taxation, although remember that this is jurisdiction of the Ministry of Finance.

Latest increases in the SMI

Thus, although it is not obliged to do anything more than consult employers and unions, it remains to be seen if the Ministry of Labor can get all of them or at least part of them joins an agreement for the increase in the SMI in 2025.

The increase in 2024, which was 5%, up to 1,134 per monthagreed only with CCOO and UGT, since CEOE and Cepyme refused to support it as their demands to index the SMI to public contracts and to establish bonuses for the rural sector were not met.

Businessmen also did not support the increase in the SMI of 8% for 2023nor the increases for 2022 and 2021, which were agreed by the Government of Pedro Sánchez with CCOO and UGT. On the other hand, CEOE and Cepyme did support the increase in 2020, when the SMI went from 900 to 950 euros per month.