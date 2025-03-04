The Junta de Castilla y León has incorporated into the Confederation of Business Organizations of Castilla y León (Ceoe Castilla y León) to the 2031 talent strategy, in an act held at the Faculty of Economics and Business of the University of Valladolid (UVA), with the presence of the Minister of Economy and Finance, Carlos Fernández Carriedo, the president of the employer, Santiago Aparicio, Santiago Aparicio, and representatives of the academic institution.

The counselor, the leader of the employer and the Vice -Rector of Students and employability of the grape, Cristina de la Rosa Cubo, have participated in the Aula Magna in a day with university students to expose the measures of the 2031 talent strategy and transfer the opportunities that exist in the economic fabric of the community for capture the knowledge of future graduates and that these can develop their professional career. The session has had the voice of responsible for companies such as Renault, Madison, Europe Snacks and NTT Data, among others.

The 2031 talent strategy, approved last September, is a pioneering instrument that has a specific integral action plan of the Board endowed with 348 million euros for the 2024-2027 period. The strategy aims to create the appropriate conditions for the generation, attraction and loyalty of talent, through the improvement of business competitiveness, and promote professional and personal development for the creation of wealth.

Cotec talent ranking

Castilla y León is a focus of increasingly consolidated talent attraction, it is a power in cybersecurity, a reference in the aerospace sector, automotive, agri -food and biomedicine, among other areas. The community stands out in third place in talent retention And in fifth place, which allows you to position itself globally in the sixth place of Spain on map of talent that the Cotec Foundation elaborates.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Economy and Finance is already developing the ‘Scholarships Icecyl’ Scholarships, which includes 200 practical scholarships for postgraduate students in companies, with an economic endowment of 6,480 euros per scholarship. This initiative is already enjoying 74 graduates.

Likewise, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment, through the Foundation for Business Anchor and Training for Employment in Castilla y León (Fafecyl), has launched subsidies for training contracts in companies, with an endowment of 15 million euros, and subsidies to families for transfer of residence to rural areas, with an endowment of two million euros.

CEOE Castilla y León undertakes to achieve the objectives of the strategy from its work scope to consolidate an attractive environment and strengthen the talent ecosystem, generate and attract it and loyalty with measures such as value business excellence as the main reference for the attraction and linkage of talent; Promote among companies the attraction and loyalty plans of talent, develop the culture of sustainability as a key lever to attract and link talent, developing and promoting a catalog of good practices. The president of the employer, Santiago Aparicio, stressed that this project will allow the growth of community companies.