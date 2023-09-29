He PS5 is on its way to becoming the “most successful console in sony until now”. This was stated by the CEO of sony, Kenichiro Yoshidaspeaking yesterday, September 28, as part of a blog post announcing the retirement of the head of PlayStation, Jim Ryan. Ryan will retire in the spring of 2024, after almost 30 years in sonyand the current Financial Director of sonyHiroki Totoki, will succeed Ryan in an interim role as CEO.

“Jim Ryan has been an inspiring leader throughout his time with us, but never more so than when overseeing the launch of PlayStation 5 amid the global COVID pandemic,” Yoshida writes. “This extraordinary achievement carried out by the entire team of SIE has been constantly being built and PlayStation 5 is on its way to becoming the most successful console in SIE until now”.

It was the global COVID pandemic that made the first years of the PS5 on the market were quite difficult: the new next-generation console was almost always difficult to find and supply was constantly outstripped by demand in regions around the world. That did not prevent the PS5 became the console sony which sold the fastest in history in 2021, crossing 10 million units sold in less than nine months.

Shortly before the launch of PS5 At the end of 2020, it was Totoki who said that the lifetime sales goal of the PS5 It was 100 million units. Until April of this year, the PS5 had sold 38.5 million units worldwide and considering Yoshida’s new positive comments, it seems that the PS5 could be well positioned to surpass that 100 million lifetime sales mark, within a few years.

Via: Games Radar

Note from editor: It is difficult to think that it can be overcome Playstation 2but the madness to obtain a PlayStation 5 it was impressive. Just watch the video of the bro hugging his console that went viral this week, and there is no shortage anymore.