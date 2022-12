Topman bankrupt crypto exchange FTX arrested in the Bahamas

The 30-year-old founder of the bankrupt crypto platform FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been arrested in the Bahamas. US prosecutors have filed several criminal charges against him. The cryptocurrency prodigy may have taken excessive risks with other people’s money, causing billions of dollars to go up in smoke. The US is likely to ask for his extradition soon.