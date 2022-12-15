In the more than 420 companies listed on B3, there is not a single black CEO and only 4% have a woman occupying the highest leadership. Ascension bumps into taboos

During a discussion on diversity and inclusion held by the UN Global Compact in Brazil at an event held in Switzerland, the musician Raquel Virgínia came up with a disturbing reflection. “It is necessary to ask CEOs what is the color of the executive who will succeed him”. Then she completed. “Color, gender and sexual orientation.” For those who don’t know her, Raquel has the authority to ask the question. A two-time Latin Grammy-nominated singer, she is also a businesswoman, teacher and, above all, a trans and black woman.

In times when the number of companies that sing the narrative of inclusive strategies as the center of human resources policies grows, Raquel’s statement makes special sense in one detail. The chosen successors — that is, the executive hired to replace the departing post owner is excluded here — rarely arrive at companies ready-made. Typically, they are trained for months and sometimes for years at a time. The process involves mentoring with the one to be successful and C-Level members, leadership development programs, training in several areas and several courses in the best international colleges.

If the process is planned and will involve a compulsory technical-emotional development journey, then what is the difference in choosing a white, a black or an indigenous person? A woman or a man? A homo or heteroaffective? Or a transgender person? In theory no. But what about in practice? What still prevents minority groups from being chosen in succession programs?

Few will have the courage to admit racism and prejudice as motives. Reactive excuses will soon emerge such as gaps in education, unavailability of talent in the Brazilian market, lack of international experience, lack of experience in any area. Nothing that the succession process cannot reverse. Even so, in the more than 420 companies listed on the B3, there is not a single black CEO and only 4% have a woman in the highest leadership.

There are still many unanswered questions, but it is necessary to put them on the table in order to be answered. Only with this awareness, reality will change and we will be able to walk without hypocrisy towards a truly more egalitarian business environment.