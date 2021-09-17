Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of the Trends Center for Research and Consultation, confirmed that the Washington Institute for Near East Policy granted His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the “Statesman-Researcher” award. Global, a new global affirmation of His Highness’ pioneering role and the correctness of His Highness’ vision and wisdom for a world of peace, stability and tolerance.

In a statement on this occasion, he said: “The time when the prestigious Washington Institute granted this prestigious international award to His Highness, with the first anniversary of the signing of the Abrahamic Agreement, came to confirm, day after day, that the United Arab Emirates, with the approach of its wise leadership and the vision of His Highness, is moving in the right direction, and has become a homeland. A symbol of peace, brotherhood, tolerance and prosperity.

Dr. Muhammad Al-Ali added: “His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan receiving this award from a solid and independent international scientific institute is an appreciation that happened to his family, and it is not surprising that His Highness, who made peace, tolerance and stability an approach and behavior for the United Arab Emirates Through many bold initiatives and decisions in order to achieve peace and for a prosperous, stable and secure future for the region and the world.”

He stressed that awarding the “Statesman – Researcher” award for the year 2021 to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was also a global recognition and a new confirmation of the distinguished leadership model that His Highness presents to the world to achieve peace and promote the values ​​of tolerance, noting that His Highness was able with wisdom and insight to present The UAE is presented to the world as a country of peace and moderation that calls for the renunciation of violence and the confrontation of hate speech and extremism.

Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ali pointed out that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s obtaining this prestigious award and other awards in humanity and leadership in the world is a matter that calls us to be proud of our wise leadership, renew the covenant and loyalty to work according to its approach for the good of the nation and humanity and spread the values ​​of peace and tolerance , with the right to happiness, goodness and stability for all.

The CEO of “Trends” concluded his statement: “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has become a global symbol, and the world is in dire need today of His Highness’ wisdom and foresight for a world concerned with science and knowledge, foreseeing the future and making it, and for a world that is enjoyed by all. It brings peace, security, stability and prosperity.”