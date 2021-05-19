Dialogue: Syed Hajjar

Othman Al Ali, CEO of the Emirates Water and Electricity Company, confirmed that it is expected to reduce carbon emissions in the country by 50% by 2025 to 20 million tons, compared to 40 million tons in 2020, which is equivalent to removing about 4 million cars from the roads. By launching new projects in the field of clean energy, especially solar photovoltaics, using nuclear energy, and increasing investment in innovative water desalination projects with reverse osmosis technology.

Al Ali told “Al-Ittihad”: The “Future Capacity Requirements for Water and Electricity Production in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi” report, issued recently by the company, recommended large investments in reverse osmosis desalination projects, and the production of 170 million gallons per day of water using reverse osmosis technology, equivalent to 60% of the total water production in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Al Ali said: We started today to reap the fruits of the strategic plan adopted by the UAE government, with the support of the wise leadership and its directives to expand renewable and clean energy projects, which contributed to reducing the rate of carbon emissions resulting from electricity generation by 15% compared to 2015, from 412 grams / KWh to 350 g / kWh currently, due to the operation of new plants that use energy more efficiently.

Al Ali pointed out the importance of the recent disclosure of the commercial operation of the first reactor of the Barakah plant in significantly reducing carbon emissions in the UAE, by providing 1,400 megawatts of clean energy.

The size of the application

With regard to the size of the expected demand for electricity and water, Al Ali said that he expects the peak demand for electricity during the year 2021 to reach more than 15 thousand megawatts, and it is expected that the demand will gradually increase, reaching 16 thousand megawatts by 2025.

He added that the maximum demand for water in 2020 and 2021 has reached 823 million gallons per day, and is expected to decrease to 747 million gallons by the year 2025, taking into account the strategies for rationalizing water consumption and making use of recycled water.

Othman Al Ali

With regard to the impact of the “pandemic” on consumption, Al Ali explained that during the past year, a high percentage of residential consumption of electricity and water was noticed, compared to previous years, and this is a natural result of staying for longer periods at home, which is more clearly available according to the data of distribution companies.

On the impact of the pandemic on energy supplies, Al Ali said: Ensuring the continuity of water and electricity services is vital to enable the health, commercial and industrial sectors to continue their work in light of the exceptional situation after the spread of the Corona pandemic, and we have cooperated with our partners to develop a world-class infrastructure to ensure security And the continuity and reliability of the water and electricity supply in the UAE.

Water desalination

Al Ali said that despite expectations of a decrease in water demand to 747 million gallons by 2025, the company recommends a huge investment program in new desalination projects, with projects with a capacity of 170 million gallons per day of water using reverse osmosis technology, to meet the current demand, in addition to On enhancing efficiency and reducing costs, as EWEC is a strategic partner in the UAE water security strategy.

He added that cooperation is also taking place with partners in the industrial sector and major consumers to increase the creation of trading opportunities and trade exchange of energy, in a way that leads to reducing the quantities of gas, indicating that there are also ready plans to double solar power stations.

He continued: Our main goals are to enhance efficiency and reduce the total cost of production, which leads to an increase in the security of water supplies, and attracting these innovative technologies that use less energy, contributes to reducing the carbon footprint and contributing to the achievement of the UAE water security strategy.

increasing of demands

Regarding the “Future Capacity Requirements for Water and Electricity Production in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi” report, recently released by the company, Al Ali explained that the report illustrates the company’s approach to identifying the optimal investments and technologies, and providing the production capacity and technologies required to keep pace with the growing energy demand in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as well as in The Emirates in which the company supplies energy and water to local authorities or distribution companies.

He explained that the report outlines the main features of the decision-making process in the Emirates Water and Electricity Company, recommendations for the coming year, and presents the company’s approach, planning hypotheses and recommendations. It aims to inform strategic partners of potential future developments regarding electricity and water production in Abu Dhabi.

He mentioned that, in addition to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the company’s services also include the Emirate of Sharjah through the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, where about 50% of the needs of the Emirate of Sharifa are provided through an electricity supply contract for the emirate, and the company also provides services to the Union Electricity and Water Company, whose services are spread In the emirates of Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

Start production

Othman Al Ali pointed to the progress of construction work at the Al Taweelah desalination plant, which is the largest water desalination project using reverse osmosis technology in the world. Next, to begin full commercial operation in the fourth quarter of 2022, with a capacity of 200 million gallons.

He pointed out that the Emirates Water and Electricity Company announced, during last February, the opening of requests for interest in the development of the Mirfa 2 water desalination project with reverse osmosis technology, which aims to provide about 150 million imperial gallons per day of sustainable production of water, and it is expected that production will start. The first for the project in the first quarter of 2024.