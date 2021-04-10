Ahmed Shaban (Cairo)

Dr. Muhammad Al-Qousi, CEO of the Egyptian Space Agency, appreciated the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, my name is the two new Emirati astronauts in the Emirates Astronaut Program in its second session, and among them is the first Arab astronaut, Nora Al-Matroushi, stressing that choosing a young girl in the field of space is a major Arab scientific achievement.

Al-Qusi added in a special statement to “Al-Ittihad” that the United Arab Emirates is a pioneer in the field of space, especially after the arrival of the “Hope Probe” to the orbit of Mars, stressing that the choice of Al-Matroushi and Muhammad Al-Mulla confirms that Emirati youth in particular and Arab youth in general have them. An ability to join contemporary civilization in its scientific, knowledge and technological aspect, and it will give Arab youth an incentive to enter the space field and discover it strongly.

Al-Qusi also valued the Emirates Astronaut Program, which allows Emirati youth to have a space activity that enables them to present their ideas and projects in the field of space technology and support these ideas, pointing out that the UAE is keenly seeking a global space presence, and in space societies, societies and scientific conferences related to space. , Stressing that the UAE Space Agency has in a short time become ranked at the forefront of global space agencies, adding, “This is a great success that is attributed to the Emirates and the Arab countries.”