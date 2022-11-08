Last September it was leaked Grand Theft Auto VI. At the time, many thought that this leak would cause the game to be delayed, something that would mean a release after 2025. However, Recent statements by the CEO of Take-Two, Rockstar’s parent company, indicate that this would not happen.

As part of the financial results for the last fiscal quarter, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, noted that as unfortunate as the leak of GTA VI, at the moment the plans related to this installment have not been changed. This was what he commented:

“Regarding the leak, it was a terribly unfortunate occurrence, and we take such incidents very seriously. We do not know if material assets have been taken [del juego]which is a positive thing, and certainly the leak will not have any influence on development or anything like that, but it is terribly disappointing and it forces us to be more vigilant on these cybersecurity issues.”

While he doesn’t explicitly talk about the release date of gta VI, the CEO mentions that there will be no change with the game plans. Previous reports have indicated that this delivery would reach the market until, at least, 2025. We can only wait for Rockstar to share more information once they feel ready to do so.

On related topics, the suspect in the leak of GTA VI pleads not guilty. Similarly, it seems that the map of this new installment will be larger than that of GTA V.

Editor’s note:

It’s good to see that, at least to the public, the leak didn’t affect development that much. GTA VI as expected. However, you don’t really know what damage this leak did, and it’s likely something we’ll never really know.

Via: VGC