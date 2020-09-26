CEO of the country’s largest vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute, Adar Poonawalla has asked the government whether it has 80 thousand crore rupees available to give corona vaccine to everyone in the country? He has also tagged the Prime Minister’s Office, calling it a challenge.

Another Poonawala tweeted, “Quick question: will the Indian government have 80,000 crore rupees available in the next one year?” Because the Ministry of Health will need it to buy and distribute the vaccine. This is the next challenge we need to tackle. ”The PMO has been tagged at the end of the tweet.

In another tweet, he said, “I asked this question because we need a plan and guide, vaccine manufacturers in India and abroad will meet the country’s needs in terms of purchase and distribution.”

I ask this question, because we need to plan and guide, vaccine manufacturers both in India and overseas to service the needs of our country in terms of procurement and distribution. – Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) September 26, 2020

The Serum Institute is preparing the Oxford University vaccine in India along with Estrogenica of Britain. A few days ago Adar Poonawala said that by the year 2024, everyone in the world will be able to get Corona vaccine. Poonawalla said that the pharmaceutical companies have not increased production rapidly, so that people around the world can be vaccinated on time.

He said that it would take at least four to five years for all people on Earth to get the Corona vaccine. The CEO of the largest vaccine manufacturer has estimated that the world will require about 15 billion doses for the corona if it is a two-dose vaccine.