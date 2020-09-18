New Delhi Russia has claimed to create a vaccine named Sputnik V to deal with Corona. This is the first corona vaccine made in the world. It has tied up with Dr. Reddy Laboratories for the production of this vaccine in India. CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the vaccine maker, in an interview to a TV channel, said that it is likely to be available in India by November.

Kiril Dimitri said that the availability of vaccines in India depends on the approval of the regulatory authority. According to Dimitri, he has 4 vaccine courses, which will be delivered in November. Dimitri said that after November, about 40 thousand people can take the vaccine. It will all depend on the approval of the Regulatory Authority.

On the questions arising about the reliability of the Russian vaccine, Dimitri said that Sputnik V vaccine is based on human sales. It is very safe and advanced. The computer companies of the western countries of Europe are spreading negativity regarding the vaccine of Russia. According to Dmitri, Russia has worked on many vaccines for many decades and they have experience of this. According to him, many strict procedures have been adopted in making the vaccine.

At the same time, GV Prasad, MD of Dr. Reddy Laboratories said that it is his endeavor that the vaccine should be available to the people in the shortest possible time. Prasad said that for the trial of Sputnik V, first the approval will have to be taken from the Drug Controller General of India and this may take time. It is also possible that it may take several months. According to Prasad, human cells have been used in this vaccine, which is a good initiative.

According to Kyril Dimitri, WHO is also being talked about the vaccine. They hope that it will be available in India in November. Vaccines made in India can also be sent to other countries.

Also read-

Around 9.50 lakh people died due to corona worldwide, 2.20 crore out of total 30 million infected

Punjab: Kisan Samiti announced ‘Stop the Rail’ movement, to be held from 24 to 26 September