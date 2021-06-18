Thomas Caldwell, who has run Ohio’s Middlefield Banc Corp. for 26 years, plans to retire next spring.

Caldwell has worked at the $ 1.4 billion-asset company for 35 years total. They ran both Middlefield Banc and its Middlefield Banking Co. subsidiary.

The bank has not selected a successor. It will consider internal and external candidates, with a decision expected within a few months, the bank said in a Friday press release.

The company’s assets increased from $ 134.6 million on December 31, 1995, to $ 1.39 billion on March 31 this year.