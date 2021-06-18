Thomas Caldwell, who has run Ohio’s Middlefield Banc Corp. for 26 years, plans to retire next spring.
Caldwell has worked at the $ 1.4 billion-asset company for 35 years total. They ran both Middlefield Banc and its Middlefield Banking Co. subsidiary.
The bank has not selected a successor. It will consider internal and external candidates, with a decision expected within a few months, the bank said in a Friday press release.
The company’s assets increased from $ 134.6 million on December 31, 1995, to $ 1.39 billion on March 31 this year.
Middlefield expanded from three locations to 17 across Ohio during Caldwell’s tenure. The company completed three acquisitions and conducted three capital raises during the last decade, including $ 11 million through stock offerings in 2016. Middlefield faced an activist investor’s pressure to sell in 2019.
