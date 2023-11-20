













This came to light in the company’s results presentation, which took place on November 16. An analyst decided to ask the company’s CEO, Lars Wingefors, about this video game.

This person questioned ‘How do you feel about the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic? I know it’s your favorite question’. Upon hearing this, Wingefors responded ‘I’ve noticed that everything I say ends up turning into a headline, so that’s my only comment’.

So this executive prefers to leave fans on tenterhooks. The current situation of Embracer Group gives a lot to think about. He has not only laid off staff but also closed studios.

Fountain: BioWare.

The announcement of the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic It took place in 2021. But in August 2022 a report from the Bloomberg site revealed that there were unspecified problems.

Then information surfaced about an internal demo that didn’t impress Embracer, so it decided to take the project away from Aspyr Media and give it to Saber Interactive.

Since then, official information has decreased greatly with some worrying signs.

During today’s Embracer Group earnings presentation Analyst: How are you feeling about the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake? I know it’s your favorite question Lars Wingefors, CEO: I notice that anything I say to this becomes a headline, so that is my only comment — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) November 16, 2023

Last September Sony had to calm fans’ concerns after a deleted trailer implied that the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is in trouble.

Lars Wingefors’s closed-mindedness suggests that there are things that Embracer Group does not want to address clearly.

Perhaps it is best for Disney and Lucasfilm to take matters into their own hands regarding the new version of KOTOR. Not for nothing do they have the rights to the series.

Apart from Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

