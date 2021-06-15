Daniel Baines, president and CEO of Bloom Credit Union in Wyoming, Michigan, will step down on July 1. Baines headed the credit union for 40 years.

Bloom’s chief financial officer, Joseph Heintskill, will succeed Baines, the organization announced Monday.

Heintskill worked as an auditor and examiner before joining Bloom CU, giving him broad exposure to bank and credit union practices, Joe Beckwith, Bloom’s marketing director, said in an interview.

Baines led a popular credit review program that improved community financial health and increased loans outstanding and referrals, Beckwith said. Bloom’s credit review program allows members to regularly check and repair credit scores.

Bloom has $ 190 million of assets and more than 14,000 members across five branches in Michigan.

“Dan’s leadership and dedication to serving our membership has been a driving force behind the success of the credit union for the past 40 years,” Heintskill said in a press release. “I look forward to working each day to make sure Bloom continues to have a positive impact on our branch communities.”