Businessman was nominated by the Brazil-United States Chamber of Commerce; will receive the award on May 15, 2024

The CEO of Arezzo&Co, Alexandre Birman, was elected the 52nd “Person of the Year” by the Brazil-United States Chamber of Commerce (in English: Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce). The ceremony at which Birman will receive the award is scheduled for May 15, 2024, in New York.

The award has been granted for 52 years by the organization to 2 prominent leaders in the trade sector, 1 Brazilian and 1 North American, who have particular skills in strengthening and strengthening ties between Brazil and the USA.

Alexandre Birman is the son of Anderson Birman, founder of Arezzo&Co. Today, he is the company's CEO. Arezzo&Co brings together the brands Arezzo, Schutz, Anacapri, Alexandre Birman, Fiever and Alme.

In your official profile on InstagramBirman stated that the award was a “recognition” of a life dedicated to business. He dedicated the title to the company's 9,000 direct employees and its commercial partners.

In 2023, the “Person of the Year” elected by the organization was the president of Suzano Papel e Celulose, Walter Schalka. In 2020, she was elected president of the Board of Directors of Magazine LuizaLuiza Helena Trajano – however, due to the covid-19 pandemic, Trajano was only able to receive the award in 2022.

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was also nominated for the award, in 2019, when he was still the head of the Executive.