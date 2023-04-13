A battle between good and bad, in which Ticketswap ‘sets itself up as Robin Hood’, and Ticketmaster is ‘the great evil’. Ruben Brouwer, CEO of concert organizer Mojo Concerts, has looked with crooked toes in recent months at the fierce discussion that has arisen around the ticket sales of Lowlands. Time for some nuance, he says. ,,Ticketswap does exactly the same as Ticketmaster. But they don’t say that.”

#CEO #Mojo #Nonsense #Ticketswap #Robin #Hood #Ticketmaster #great #evil