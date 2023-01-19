This Wednesday afternoon (18), President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met with the Governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho. Still at the Planalto Palace, the two together announced that Belém, the state capital, had been chosen to host the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, COP-30. That is, if the United Nations (UN) accepts the Brazilian candidacy launched by Lula himself during the COP-27, in Egypt, last November. The decision on the host of COP-30 will take place in December of this year.

The denial may come, but it is highly unlikely: after four years of arbitrary acts filed against the environmental agenda by the government of Jair Bolsonaro, the Lula administration with the surname Marina da Silva is a relief for the international community. Nothing more natural than to chance it in your own home.

Once the plan is implemented, there is a great opportunity for the country and for Brazilian companies in all economic sectors. From traditional to greentechs. It is time, therefore, to make room in the agenda and in strategic meetings to plan the path that organizations will take there and how their participation in the event will be. After all, there are only two years to go.

For executives who still don’t see the relevance that the COP took on for the private sector, I suggest a conversation with some who were in Egypt. On LinkedIn it’s easy to find them. From several with whom I spoke after the event, I heard an almost unified opinion: with the difficulty of reaching a consensus among all the countries present, the Summit is losing space as a forum for decision-making on public policies and gaining as a business environment for the sector private.

There are still missing numbers of how much movement there is. But contacts are made; meetings held; and contracts, closed. Add to this that in 2025 there will be only five years left until the end of the decade, the deadline for meeting the goals stipulated in the 2030 Agenda and also by several companies for their projects to reduce environmental impacts or social repairs. Executives will be running out of time to fulfill agreements announced to the market. And there is nothing better than haste and pressure so that eyes and ears are open to innovative ideas that contribute to achieving the expected result.

Opportunities like this in your backyard are rare. They need to be taken advantage of, which means whether your company is on the side of those with the hot potato in hand or on the side of those with the solution, get ready, because COP-30 will certainly be the most important event your CEO must be in this decade.

