Frans van Houten will leave as CEO of Philips in October. The electronics company, originally from Eindhoven, with headquarters in Amsterdam, reports this on Tuesday. The 62-year-old Van Houten has been responsible at Philips since 2011. He will be succeeded by Roy Jakobs, who currently works for Philips. He is now ultimately responsible for the recall of sleep apnea devices, which can be dangerous to users.

Van Houten decided to leave six months earlier than planned. Commissioner President Feike Sijbesma and Van Houten emphasized on Tuesday that there is no question of a forced departure. Van Houten said that he immediately wanted to make room for Jakobs and “not to believe in a long transfer period”. He also would have had no ambitions for a fourth term.

Van Houten, a native of Eindhoven and son of a member of Philips’ board of directors, was nominated in 2010 to succeed Gerard Kleisterlee as chairman of the board of Philips. His job was to focus more on healthcare. In 2014 he said to NRC to turn a company “with too much fat and bureaucracy” into two independent branches: Lighting and Philips HealthTech. He sold the TV and audio business, among other things, while under his leadership a lot was invested in acquisitions of companies in the health technology.

Troubled time

At the beginning of 2021, Van Houten said to NRC that “Philips was on the right track.” The company was in “very good shape”, Van Houten thought that the healthcare technology group could “grow by 5 to 6 percent in the coming years”.

In June, Philips had to report that the sleep apnea devices pose health risks, such as headaches or breathing problems. The company launched a massive recall to repair or replace more than five million machines. Van Houten said to NRC that he knew nothing about the problems with the sleep apnea devices. Van Houten: “It only arrived on my desk in the first quarter of 2021.” On Tuesday, Van Houten says that he is “peaceful” to leave Philips in a turbulent time.