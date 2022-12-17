Chip machine maker ASML from Veldhoven is in the eye of a geopolitical storm. America wants to keep China in check technologically and uses ASML as a crowbar. CEO Peter Wennink about the importance of ASML machines, the enormous growth of his company and the global battle on chips: “China as a producer of chips is not the intention, but China as a customer is apparently fine.”
