Chip machine maker ASML from Veldhoven is in the eye of a geopolitical storm. America wants to keep China in check technologically and uses ASML as a crowbar. CEO Peter Wennink about the importance of ASML machines, the enormous growth of his company and the global battle on chips: “China as a producer of chips is not the intention, but China as a customer is apparently fine.”

#CEO #ASML #tech #battle #China #America #China #smarter #alert