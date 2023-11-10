In the Omsk region, after frosts down to -20 degrees and the establishment of snow cover, above-zero temperatures returned. Meteorologists recorded a temperature record.

According to the head of the Hydrometeorological Center of the Ob-Irtysh UGMS Lyudmila Litovkina, on November 8 the maximum temperature was +9 degrees. It was recorded in Pavlogradka, Cherlak and Russkaya Polyana.

On the same day, the absolute maximum air temperature was observed in Omsk – +8 degrees. The previous record high for this day – +7 degrees – was recorded 94 years ago, in 1929.

At the same time, meteorologists admit new temperature records. Thus, in the coming days the average daily temperature will be 4–7 degrees higher than the climate norm, writes “OMSKREGION”.

Earlier, on November 9, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, said that warm weather is expected in 80-85% of Russia, which will continue until Monday. Temperatures will be significantly higher than normal. The only region where it will be cold is the Far East.