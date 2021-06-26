The preseason has just begun and, although the physique may still be in recovery, the quality is still intact. This was demonstrated by Ricardo Centurión in the friendly that Vélez beat Huracán 1-0 at the Tomás Adolfo Ducó stadium.

In the first game of the morning at Parque Patricios, Mauricio Pellegrino chose his usual eleven starters to break the ice: Lucas Hoyos, Tomás Guidara, Matías De Los Santos, Lautaro Giannetti, Miguel Brizuela, Santiago Cáseres, Federico Mancuello, Agustín Bouzat, Ricky Centurión, Lucas Janson and Juan Martín Lucero.

However, the parity was maintained with the local, where Frank Kudelka lined up Facundo Cambeses; Raúl Lozano, José Moya, Lucas Merolla and Iván Erquiaga; Claudio Yacob, Santiago Hezze and Lucas Vera; Francisco Ramírez, Franco Cristaldo and Nicolás Cordero.

Without goals in the first half, the highlight was delivered by Ricky Centurión, when he received a ball in the middle of the court, stepped on it and took out a pipe that Yacob suffered and the Vélez fans who followed him at a distance on social networks celebrated .

Moreover, of course, the goal was celebrated in the last play of the game. The author was Lucero, who headed an unmarked cross from the left to make it 1-0 in the 34th minute of the second half of a friendly held at two halves of 35.

Thus, the headlines took an important clean and jerk ahead of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 series against Barcelona of Ecuador, which will begin on July 14 in Liniers.

For its part, Huracán, whose closest objective is its debut in the Professional Football League, scheduled for the weekend of Friday 16, won the second game, when the substitutes of both teams faced each other. The result was identical although the definition was given by a goal from a free kick from Leandro Grimi.