The Centrolenidaecommonly known as glass frogs, I’m kind of a camouflage specialist; as nocturnal animals, Centrolenidae sleep all day on bright green leaves against which their translucent bodies are nearly impossible to see, protecting them from predation. and now, thanks to one new research published in Science just today, the physiological magic trick they perform to remain so transparent is outlined: suck their red blood cells into the liver.

For the study, the Hyalinobatrachium fleischmanni, which obviously belongs to the Centrolenidae family, and although it may seem crude, to understand how the glass frog camouflages itself in that way, could have big implications for pharmaceuticalswith the potential for new drugs for heart disease and blood clotting disorders.

The study on the camouflage process of Centrolenidae

Blood is an obstacle when it comes to achieving true invisibility, this is because even if you have managed to evolve transparent tissues, the body needs red blood cells to survive. Red blood cells, as the name suggests, are red, which has led scientists to wonder how Centrolenidae manage to be so translucent.

Using calibrated color photography and photoacoustic imaging, the researchers in the new paper published in Science were able to establish that glass frogs become 34 to 61% more transparent by removing about 89% of their red blood cells from circulation and “hiding” them in their liverafter which upon awakening, they release the red blood cells, causing them to revert to a duller color as they climb out of the darkness.

What makes the magic trick so impressive is that they don’t die as a result, because for most vertebrates, gathering all the red blood cells in one place like this usually results in clotting, an example can be clots like those seen in deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which can be life-threatening in humans, therefore understanding how to safely stockpile red blood cells could potentially be lifesaving for people with certain blood disorders.

Magicians haven’t quite given up on their tricks yet, though, as it’s not yet known exactly how they hold and release their red blood cells like this, however the team behind the discovery believe it’s worth a try to fully peek behind the curtain. , so long as understanding the mechanisms underlying behavior could have major consequences for human medicine.

“The mechanism driving RBC redistribution in glassfrogs is not understood. It is unclear whether the glass frog could actively manipulate changes in the circulation of red blood cells, for example in the presence of a predator. Another intriguing question is how the sequestration of red blood cells in the liver affects cellular respiration and whether the glass frog has a special metabolism that adapts to drastic changes in red blood cell circulation.”

they claimed Nelly Cruz and Richard White in a related perspective.

