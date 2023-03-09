“Together with you, Roberto we have dreamed and desired the impossible. Nemo Ancona’s house is your home”. This is the dedication to memory of Roberto Frullini which from today is placed at the entrance of the Nemo Clinical Center of Ancona, on the fifth floor of the Aou delle Marche di Torrette. Suddenly passed away on 10 December – recalls a note – Frullini has been confronted with disability since the age of 3, a condition that determined his battle for a health system capable of adequately responding to the complexity of the needs of neuromuscular pathologies. Tireless builder of the common good, his dream of caring for him became reality in the spring of 2022.

The numbers of the first nine months of activity of Nemo Ancona confirm the need for it: 1,436 outpatient services, 151 hospitalizations and day hospitals, 337 patients taken care of in the first few months, of which 87 outside the regional territory. A project – continues the note – also effective in reducing the regional passive mobility index on these pathologies and which to date registers in 26% of cases among the patients taken care of, the percentage of those who have returned to be treated in the area. All free services for patients because they are paid for by the regional health system. “Frullini has represented a point of reference in the area for our community – he declares Alberto Fontana, president of the Nemo Clinical Centers –. There have been many challenges that we have faced together over the years. That’s why sharing the activities of the early months of Nemo Ancona means first of all telling the work for which Roberto spent his life. Together with him we dreamed big and today, in memory of him, we can only continue our commitment to give strength to that alliance born of the desire for good that unites our actions.

Spokesperson for patient associations – adds the note – Roberto Frullini has always been convinced that it was possible to integrate the resources, know-how and experience of Fondazione Serena onlus, the body that has been managing the Nemo Centers since 2008, with the mission and the competence of the Marche healthcare sector. And if fifteen years ago it might have seemed visionary to imagine a co-planning between the public and private social sectors, today – with its 12 beds for hospitalization, 2 for day hospitals, 2 specialist clinics, 1 gym, 2 and an average saturation rate of 95% of hospitalizations – the center of Ancona is testimony to how this alliance is possible and generative.

“Strong defender of the rights of the world of disability – recalls theHealth assessor Filippo Saltamartini – Roberto has always fought with ability, intelligence and lightness. His passing last December was a great loss. Among his battles was the birth of the Nemo Center in Torrette, so this naming seems to me to be very appropriate”. The Nemo Center of Ancona has a team of 34 professionals, led by the clinical director Michela Coccia; 14 medical and health figures present in the department and through which an omniservice and multidisciplinary approach to care is offered, in close synergy with the experience of the Aou delle Marche.

“Hosting the Nemo Center within the Marche University Hospital is a source of pride for us – underlines the general manager Marco Armando Gozzini -. Pride that arises from the history of the Center itself, from the quality of the activities provided, from its professionalism and from the human energy that characterizes it. Today there is another reason to give a very high meaning to the day: to remember Roberto Frullini, a person whose generosity has produced extraordinary results for patients suffering from neuromuscular diseases and for their families. Among these results there is certainly this Centre, which Roberto strongly desired”.

“He left us a great legacy but above all he demonstrated that commitment and tenacity always win – he says Mauro Silvestrini, dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Polytechnic University of the Marche -. Today we have a center capable of taking care of patients and developing research projects in collaboration with the Polytechnic University of the Marche and with our University Hospital, aimed at giving patients better opportunities for managing their disease”. Centro Clinico Nemo – concludes the note – is at the forefront of scientific research: 28 patients who to date have had access to the new treatments approved for Sma and to the experimental treatment for ALS. targeted and highly specialized rehabilitation pathways and projects were designed The ceremony was attended by the delegations of Aisla, Uildm, Famiglie Sma and Telethon, together with the Paladini Foundation, of which Frullini was president.