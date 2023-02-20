The education is one of the most important foundations in the early stages of people’s lives, and seeking the best school for your children It can be a complicated task because you always want the best for them. if you live in The Mochisyou have a good option, since the Northwest School Center It is one of the most recognized in the city for the programs they have and which they consider to be adequate for the comprehensive development of a child.

The institution is based on the Marist Educational Modelwhich is present in 80 different countries and it is defined as a place of learning, life and evangelization in which students progressively learn to harmonize faith, culture and life; and at the same time they manage to discover their abilities to find personal balance and a vocation in life. So that you know more, we tell you what are the educational programs that it offers, its history and where it is located.

What does the Northwest School Center offer?

In order to achieve the harmonious development of the faculties of children and youth, the Northwest School Center of The Mochis offers a comprehensive quality education in the field: spiritual, human, academic, artistic and sports, with the goal that the students of its educational community serve society in justice and solidarity.

Photo: Northwest School Center

In this private school They are educated at the preschool, primary, secondary and high school levels. Both the teaching and administrative staff are in continuous training to be able to successfully carry out the educational plans at all levelsand for this reason it is considered as the best option for the education of your children.

Educational programs of the Northwest School Center

He Northwest School Center is a private educational institution in The Mochis, sinaloawhich has various Educational programs at the preschool, primary, secondary and high school levels, which can maximize the education of your children, including the following:

PRESCHOOL EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM

School garden (with more than 11 years of experience) My dad is a hero (reading) Family tell me a story (reading) My favorite character (story creation) 100 days of school (math) math fair A day with Saint Marcellin

Catholic Faith Education Program Preparation for First Communion (4th grade) Daily English class with a graduated study plan Computer classes and management of digital resources Music and art classes (artistic sense) Apostolic group ‘MARCH’ (solidarity sense) Program to reinforce reading and production of texts together with an interactive platform for a children’s library Promotion of sports and recreational activities for a healthy life

Program based on training fields Cooperative and project learning Internationally Certified English Program Solid formation in values Personal accompaniment of students Pedagogy of presence Apostolic group ‘MAS’

BACHELOR LEVEL EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM

Entrepreneurship projects Accompaniment and vocational and professional guidance leadership activities National sporting events missionary activities Solidarity movements abroad Social events

It should be noted that the Marist education creates an environment of accompaniment and rapprochement with all members of the educative community so that young people can consolidate authentic and simple relationships, promoting the spirit of family, brotherhood and love for work.

Photo: Northwest School Center

Address and telephone number of the Northwest School Center

This private school is located in address to: Cerro de la memoria s/n, Fraccionamiento Bugambilias, Los Mochis, Ahome, Sinaloa, CP 81216, between Blvd. General Macario Gaxiola and Blvd. Juan de Dios Bátiz.

He AC Northwest School Center It is open from Monday to Friday, with a set schedule of 7 am to 2 pm. For more information, you can contact the institution through the following contacts:

Photo: Northwest School Center

History of the Northwest School Center

The origins of this school date back to 1930, when a group of 63 farmers and merchants from the municipalities of ahome and The strongconstituted the cooperative society called ‘Promoter of Instruction and Education, SCL‘, this with the objective of acquiring movable and immovable property to allocate them to education.

A year later, they acquired a piece of land of about 18 hectares, located at the foot of the Hill of Memorywhere they built four classrooms and a house for teachers, as well as a kitchen and dining room for students, thanks to a fundraising campaign.

At first, it was thought that it would be a polytechnic school, but the founding Director of the school, the Professor Conrado Espinosafavored an institution for primary and secondary education, which finally prevailed, and even functioned as a boarding school, after the first attempts at technological education.

To choose the name, the denomination of ‘Northwest School Center‘, in order to collect the identity of the region in which the school would be geographically based. After many difficulties, it was in 1934 that they adopted the motto: “Today better than yesterday… Tomorrow better than today.”

In 1966, the Marist Brothers take charge of the school, at the request of the society Promoter of Instruction and Education, SCL. In 1995, Don Amancio Rodríguez Pastrana is sent as a pedagogical advisor to the school. By 1983, the high school section opened in the evening, and the following year in the morning.

That’s when he joined the College of Bachelors of the State of Sinaloawhich continued until 2004, when the change of incorporation to the General Directorate of Baccalaureatedependent on the Secretary of Public Educationat the federal level, in order to offer greater mobility and certification of studies to students.

A last school section was incorporated in 2005, when the Kinder garden begins its classes in all its grades, given the reforms corresponding to the law of Education of the State of Sinaloa. Since then, this school has had a very important evolution, to the extent that each section has its own modules.

In addition to that, the school in its 8.5 hectares of land, already has various sports courts for basketball, volleyball, soccer, baseball and athletics. Not forgetting the auditorium, with capacity for 1,200 people, and the chapel, which can hold almost 200 people for multiple school events and religious celebrations.