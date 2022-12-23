Centrepiece it’s a new one keyboard powered by Unreal Engine which allows you to create customized graphics, which go beyond the classic RGB. Distribution of Centrepiece is scheduled for 2023. You can see a trailer just below.

Viewing a full interactive screen behind transparent keys allows you to create unique images. Not only are the animations beautiful, but they can react to key presses. LED-lit keyboards today may have pressure-related modes, but it’s definitely different when the result is rippling water instead of simple colored lights. The keyboard also features little mini-games and even boasts a skin shop.

Centrepiece it doesn’t give us much information in this video, but the switches are the result of a collaboration with Gateron, a Chinese brand. Analog switches are also planned, but have not been shown yet.

Equipped with CPUs and GPUs, Centrepiece looks almost like some kind of strange all-in-one PC more than just a keyboard. When you consider that, the $349 price point makes a little sense. It’s an expensive keyboard, but given the flashy appearance it could attract the curiosity of some enthusiasts.

