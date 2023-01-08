Tajani defends the idea of ​​a centre-right single party

In Italy there is discussion of a federation or a possible single center-right party, Berlusconi wants it, minus Meloni. Undersecretary Fazzolari has closed the idea. He says he’s not on the field. What do you think? “It’s an idea for the future, not for tomorrow morning. We will win in Lazio and Lombardy even without a single party, qBerlusconi’s is a forward-looking idea that must be built with dialogue and without prejudice. We will discuss and decide, it would be the ideal tool to consolidate a collaboration that has been going on for many years”. This was stated by the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, when asked in an interview with Corriere della Sera, on the project of a federation or a possible single party of the centre-right. In view of next year’s European elections, “the important thing is that there is a solid coalition, despite the pure proportionality of the European elections. Berlusconi remains the father of the centre-right, it is to his strategic vision that we owe the victory to the Policies of the current coalition.

On the risk of a takeover bid by Fratelli d’Italia on Forza Italia, «I don’t see these risks, we are a multi-faceted coalition, I don’t suffer from superiority or inferiority complexes, reducing our work to balances of forces alone is wrong, we talk about ideas and politics not just numbersnow we have to do many things starting with the reform of the bureaucracy, we have a very long agenda», underlines Tajani.

Presidentialism, perhaps a premiership, in any case a constitutional reform: does Fi agree with the Fdi and the Lega on this? «Berlusconi – Tajani replies – spoke of presidentialism, but it’s only the title, Minister Casellati is working on the individual proposals, the reforms are made in large numbers and the parliamentary confrontation with the opposition. It is important that the oppositions do not veto, we will see what will be the best way to make the executive function and the involvement of Italians stronger”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

