Petteri Orpo, leader of the National Coalition, will seek to form a coalition for a new government | Photo: Reproduction / Facebook

The center-right National Coalition party won the legislative elections in Finland this Sunday (02/04) and should begin negotiations to form a new government. In a close dispute, the difference in votes was less than 1% among the three parties with the best electoral performance.

With 97% of the polls counted, the Social Democratic Party, of the current Prime Minister Sanna Marin, was in third place (19.9% ​​of the votes), behind the far-right Finns Party (20.1%). and the National Coalition (20.7%). After the release of the numbers, Marin, who in 2019, at the age of 34, took over as the youngest head of government in the history of Finland, admitted defeat, while the leader of the Coalition, Petteri Orpo, confirmed that he will start negotiations to form a government. of coalition.

Last Thursday (30), Turkey’s parliament ratified Finland’s entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), as a direct consequence of the invasion of Ukraine.