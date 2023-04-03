Acronym of current Prime Minister Sanna Marin, center-left, ranked 3rd and will leave office after just over 3 years

The centre-right National Coalition Party of Finland won 20.7% of the votes in the elections held this Sunday (April 2, 2023) in the country. It must secure 48 seats out of 200 in Parliament. In 2nd place was the right-wing populist and nationalist Party of Finns, which will have 46 seats in the legislature. In 3rd place was the Social Democratic Party, center-left and led by current Prime Minister Sanna Marin, with 43 seats.

The leader of the National Coalition Party is Petteri Orpo, who was the country’s deputy prime minister from 2017 to 2019. “I think Finnish people want change. We will start negotiations with the other parties to create a government in Finland”, he said in an interview with journalists. The information is from BBC.

“Congratulations to the election winner, the National Coalition and the Finns Party, democracy has spoken”, said Sanna Marin. In 2019, she had become the youngest head of government in the world when she was elected at the age of 34.

The difference between the 3 parties was minimal. The National Coalition Party had 20.7% of the vote, the Finns Party 20.1% and the Social Democratic Party 19.9%.

Right-wing leader Riikka Purra celebrated in front of her supporters the “best election result” the history of your party. For more than 20 years in Finnish political life, the right broke its record in 2011, when it won 19.05% of the vote.

Türkiye approves Finland in NATO

The result comes days after the Turkish Parliament approved Finland’s proposal to join NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).

The Nordic country, which had received admission from 29 member countries, needed only Turkish approval to join the military alliance.