Leaders of the so-calledcenter” claim that the House has a majority to vote on the PEC with a validity of only 1 year, and not 2, as approved by the Senate. Shortening the validity of the proposal is the biggest demand of supporters of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In addition, they will try to reduce the value of the ceiling overflow to a maximum of R$ 100 billion. The text reaches the Chamber with a declared hole of R$ 168.9 billion, but, with other exceptions camouflaged in the wording, the fiscal impact exceeds R$ 200 billion.

With a place in the president-elect’s transitional government team, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), the MDB and PSD benches took on a leading role in articulating in the Chamber in favor of the current version of the ceiling-breaking PEC.

Deputies favorable to the elected government are already sewing the approval keeping the text that came from the Senate. They will need at least 308 votes in 2 rounds. In Casa Alta, there was a gap of 15 votes from the minimum necessary.

The PSD leader in the House, Antonio Brito (BA), assured that at least 28 of the 46 deputies on the bench (the 5th largest) will vote in favor of the PEC as it left the Senate. Equivalent, he said, to the “PEC quorum” –60% of the vote. He said he is still trying to broaden support.

The minority leader and President Lula’s ally, Alencar Santana (PT-SP), said they will work for “to approve [a proposta] the way it came from the Senate so that it is enacted as soon as possible“, he stated.

The leader of the Bolsonaro government, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR) withdrew from including a device to constitutionalize rapporteur amendments. The idea was considered, but it would also have to come from the Senate to share the negative repercussions on congressmen.

The modality of transferring money from the Budget is being judged by the STF (Federal Supreme Court). Congressmen fear the Court will declare the rapporteur’s amendments unconstitutional.

Barros wanted the Senate to put a device to “constitutionalize” the rapporteur’s amendment in the ceiling-hole PEC and, thus, “kill the judgment of the stf🇧🇷 With the approval of the text in Casa Alta without this device, he withdrew.

There is still, however, a wing of deputies who want to anticipate the STF. The insecurity that the Senate would validate the changes could put a brake on this momentum. 🇧🇷I think it has to save somehow if that’s the way [PEC fura-teto]then this is the best way“, said the leader of the PP in the Chamber, André Fufuca.

The debate will not be easy, because the issue is far from being a consensus in the House and the deadline for the approval of the PEC is getting shorter every day. Deputy Efraim Filho (União-PB), for example, says he does not believe that deputies will “mix the subjects🇧🇷