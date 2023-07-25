Margarete Coelho, from the Piauí PP, is quoted for Caixa, and Virgínia Veloso, mother of congressmen from Paraíba, to go to Funasa

Members of Centrão conformed to the government’s position of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) of not reducing the proportion of women in relevant positions. Therefore, they are suggesting 2 names to the Chief Executive. The 1st one is Margarete Coelho (PP-PI), former federal deputy, former governor of Piauí and today director of Sebrae. It is linked to the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP) and his name was presented to go to the command of the Caixa Econômica Federal. The 2nd indication is Virginia Veloso, federal deputy’s mother Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB) and Senator Daniella Ribeiro (PSD-PB). She was formerly superintendent of funasa (National Health Foundation) in Paraíba and is now appointed to command the body nationally.