Parties from the largest block in the Chamber say that the senator reduced the House’s performance to a “regional dispute” with Lira

parties of biggest block of the Chamber of Deputies classified as “free attack” It is “cowardice” the senator’s criticism Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) to the project that punishes the “discrimination” of politicians. The project is authored by the deputy Dani Cunha (Union Brazil-RJ).

“Using the figure of a woman, who never said a word to him, to attack is irresponsible, abusive and has traces of cowardice”, says the note. Here’s the full (6 MB). The text is signed by the PSB block, PDT, União Brasil, PP, PSDB-Cidadania e Solidariedade Federation, which has 174 deputies. The PL, which has 99 deputies, also signs the note.

Party representatives also say that Renan “places its interests above the interests of the nation” and that the posture of the emedebist of “speak on behalf of the entire Senate” It is “scary”.

“By reducing all of Casa do Povo’s activities to a regional dispute [com o presidente da Câmara, Arthur Lira (PP-AL)]Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) puts his interests above those of the nation, inciting a climate of unnecessary hatred and competition that we have long wanted to end”says another part of the note.

According to the block, “Parochial disputes cannot underscore the balance of powers that, together, guarantee the independence of Parliament and consequently the development of the nation”.

REMEMBER THE CASE

On Sunday (June 18, 2023), Renan Calheiros classified the proposal as “legislative garbage” and made reference to the former president of the Chamber Eduardo Cunha (PTB), father of Dani Cunha. The senator made the statement in a publication on his Twitter profile.

“The Dani/Lira law is legislative rubbish. There is no chance of passing the Federal Senate. All that was left was to change the plenary of the Chamber from Ulysses Guimarães to Eduardo Cunha. It is the unfolding of the Lira. Unbelievable support from the MDB and PT”wrote the emedebist.

wanted by Power360the senator stated, still on Sunday, that the “the Senate’s obligation is to contain these follies”.

THE PROJECT

Bill 2720 of 2023 makes “discrimination” against politically exposed persons a crime. The proposal was approved in the House on June 14 and is awaiting deliberation in the Senate. read the full of the project (145 KB).

The text classifies as discrimination, for example, preventing people from holding positions in public administration or receiving credit in banks because they are politically exposed.

It also proposes punishments for representatives of financial institutions who refuse to open accounts or grant credit to politicians. The project was presented by deputy Dani Cunha, daughter of Eduardo Cunha, former president of the Chamber and columnist for the Power360.