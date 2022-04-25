With an eye on the votes of the Northeast, this year, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) have disputed the paternity of the construction, which has lasted 14 years. The works began in 2008, during Lula’s 2nd term, with the promise that it would be delivered in 2012. But only last year were the 2 structuring axes concluded. And there are still branches and ancillary works in progress.

Here is a summary of what each one has said about the work:

The transposition of the São Francisco River has been one of Bolsonaro’s great speeches to gain support in the region, where he has greater electoral rejection. Bolsonaro’s role in completing the works to transpose the São Francisco River will be reinforced in Centrão’s commercials this week. the PP will show on TVon national network, which was concluded in the new phase of the works.

Watch the PP video (41s):

In February 11, 2022, the president’s 02 son, Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans), posted on his Telegram channel a video in which he shows the delays that the work had in the PT governments and ends with images of the deliveries made by his father in the northeastern hinterland.

The delay in the delivery of the construction was not only motivated by execution problems, but also by financial ones. From 2011 to 2012, already in the government of Dilma Rousseff (EN), all contracts had to be renegotiated with the construction companies. According to the MDR (Ministry of Regional Development), service providers asked for additional payments above 25% to continue with the works. As a result, some companies gave up. New bids had to be made.

On February 10, 2022, in his live weekly, Bolsonaro and the then Minister of Regional Development, Rogério Marinho, talked about the transposition works that the PT government did not do and that have been underway since 2019.

“It is priceless for you to watch the arrival of the waters for those who really need it. We, who are in the Midwest, and I am here in the Southeast, the people from the South, are not used to lack of water. Much less the North. Lack of water is in the Northeast. And lack of water is not for washing clothes. It’s often just for drinking.“Bolsonaro said.

According to the former minister, the government also needed to redo some structures that had been completed by 2018, but which had problems.

“There were 27 interventions so that we could reach Rio Grande do Norte yesterday. They made a project that, for 10 years, the priority was to do propaganda and political campaign. It was not delivering real work to the Northeasterners. The dams, some of them needed to be redone. Channels needed to be redone. Tunnels collapsed”said Marino.

The number said by the minister differs from that obtained by the Power 360 through a request made under the Access to Information Act. According to the MDR, since 2016 there have been 9 extra interventions that cost BRL 50.5 million. Another 15 repairs had no extra costs.

Watch the video in which Bolsonaro and Marinho talk about the works (3min49s):

On the other hand, Lula says that the transposition of the São Francisco River is “the work of the century” and that Bolsonaro is inaugurating “bits” of construction.

“And now the transposition is being completed. I just hope that Bolsonaro, who is making a trip to inaugurate the pieces he completed, that he has the courage to say: “look, guys, I’m inaugurating here, but who started this work was President Lula. He had the courage that our rulers in the past did not have.“, said Lula, on February 9, 2022, in an interview with radio clubfrom Recife.

Watch the video in which Lula talks about the transposition (1min6s):

On February 11, 2022, PT published an image, on his Instagram profile, with the percentages of execution of the work: 88% referring to the PT and 7% to Bolsonaro. In the caption, the pre-candidate team wrote the following message: “There are people bragging about the work of others”.

Three days later, former minister Rogério Marinho posted a similar sentence on his Twitter profile, accompanied by a video that describes the delays and failures of the project:

Discover the truth about the São Francisco Transposition. pic.twitter.com/wkpTUAtG1h — Rogério Marinho (@rogeriosmarinho) February 13, 2022

Work of 14 years and R$ 15 billion

Although the start of construction by the consortia began in 2008, the structuring works were carried out from 2009 to 2013. In 2014, the East Axis approach was filled. But the beginning of the pre-operation of this axis was inaugurated in 2017, in the Temer government. In 2019, the Eixo Leste had an interruption in pumping and, in the following year, the Jati dam (CE) was broken and repaired. This year, Bolsonaro inaugurated the Eito Norte (RN).

The São Francisco River transposition project consists of 2 structural axes, called East and North, from which 4 sections originate, also called branches. In addition, there are the so-called accessory works, such as the construction of canals, dams and water mains. The objective of the work is to bring water to the dry regions of 4 states: Ceará, Paraíba, Pernambuco and Rio Grande do Norte.

On the website of the Ministry of Regional Development, there is only detailed data on the transposition works from 2019 to today. There is no detailed history of how much was invested in the Lula, Dilma and Temer governments. However, the Power 360 accessed 2 reports from the construction company and the ministry, from November 2018 and October 2019, which show the stage of construction at the time.

In summary, the documents show that about 80% of the 2 axes were built during the administrations of Lula and Dilma. But the 4 branches and the ancillary constructions had not even been started.

To date, R$ 14.6 billion has been invested in transposing the Velho Chico to bring water to the dry regions of the Northeast. The investments in each management were:

2008 to 2015 (PT government) – BRL 8.3 billion;

2016 to 2018 (Temer government) – BRL 2.8 billion;

2019 to 2021 (Bolsonaro government) – BRL 3.5 billion.

Here is a summary of the progress of the work:

WHAT THE GOVERNMENT SAYS

In note (intact – 125 KB), the Ministry of Regional Development stated that the percentages of completion of the work, which had been disclosed in previous administrations, disregarded an important part of the work and the original project of the Transposition, which comprised 699 km, including the Agreste branches, Apodi and Salgado and Entremontes.

The Agreste branch was delivered in October last year. The 3 branches that are missing are still in the initial phase and the MDR does not have an estimate for completion of the works.

According to the ministry, in practice, the situation of the execution of the physical works of the two Axis of the Transposition does not represent the reality, since repairs were necessary in several structures and completed sections, there was a regression in these percentages, the need for new investments, as well as delays at the end of the enterprise.

PRONUNCIATION OF MARINE

On March 22, 2022, World Water Day, the former head of the Ministry of Regional Development made a statement in which he said that the transposition of the São Francisco River “It has no owner, it belongs to all Brazilians”.

Without citing the names of former PT presidents, Marinho declared that the work, which began in 2007, could have been delivered in 2011, “were it not for the errors in the design, conduct and execution of the work in previous administrations”.

Watch Marinho’s speech (6min16s):

WHAT THE PT SAYS

wanted by Power 360the PT leadership reaffirmed that the governments of Lula and Dilma were responsible for 88% of the works. “In May 2016, the month of the coup against Dilma, the work ran 24 hours a day, with 9,000 workers and 3,000 pieces of equipment”, declared the party, adding that, of the almost R$ 15 billion already spent, R$ 7.95 billion were spent in PT governments. Here’s the intact from the PT note (60 KB).

EN AND THE “TRUE STORY”

Two days after Marinho’s speech, the PT published on its website the note “Learn the true story of the transposition of the São Francisco River”. In the text, the party, as well as the former minister, also cites Dom Pedro 2º when talking about the origin of the project, but that the works would not leave the paper. “without Lula’s leadership and political will”.

The PT also accuses Bolsonaro of posing as “father of transposition” for being an election year and says that the current president has no merits. when talking about Michel Temer (MDB), which inaugurated the east axis in March 2017, PT members refer to Dilma’s deputy as “scam”.