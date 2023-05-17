With proceedings stopped since 2021, deputies ask for the urgency of PL 490 to empty the thesis judgment in the STF

the deputy Joe Thunder (PL-SC) filed, last Monday (May 15, 2023), a request for urgent processing for the PL (Bill) 490/2007, which provides for transferring the attribution of demarcation of indigenous lands from the Executive to the Legislative. The movement in the House occurs to make it difficult to vote on the time frame in the Supreme Court, scheduled for next month.

The congressman from Santa Catarina, a member of Centrão, is one of those interested in protecting agribusiness in light of the discussion of the timeframe. To the Power360, the deputy states that the 257 signatures necessary for the urgent request to be voted on in plenary have been reached. The decision to guide the urgency, however, belongs to the president of the Casa Baixa, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

In collectiveon May 9, the rapporteur of the project in the Chamber, Arthur Maia (União Brasil-BA), said that Lira has already confirmed that she will take the project to the vote. Maia also declared that he was certain that the PL would have enough support from the bench to be approved.

BRAKE THE WAY

In the same interview, the president of the FPA (Agricultural Parliamentary Front), Pedro Lupion (PP-PR), said that Minister Rosa Weber, who defined the judgment of the thesis of the legal framework in the stf (Federal Supreme Court) for the 7th of June, it has already been “baptized in an indigenous village” and so it would be “suspicion” to judge the case.

Lupion also spoke about why the project is back on the agenda at this time. “The concern is: what is the message that we pass on to the other side of the square? […] if we stand still inside congress, without fulfilling our prerogative to legislate, the STF will legislate for us”.

To the Power360, the rapporteur’s interlocutors said they believed that the Court would vote in favor of the indigenous people, which implies an opinion contrary to the thesis of the legal framework. The intention of the deputies, therefore, is to advance the vote in plenary to put pressure on the Supreme Court before considering the case.

The offensive can also buy time for congressmen so that they can send the PL to the Senate. The assessment of supporters is that, even if the PL is not approved in the Senate, the speed in the Chamber creates pressure on the ministers.

This is not the first request for urgent processing filed for the text. At the end of April, deputy Andre Fufuca (PP-MA) sought approval, however, its application was barred due to other projects, which were already being processed in an urgent manner in the Chamber, such as the bill of fake news.

BASE MOVES

After Fufuca’s move, congresswoman Celia Xakriabá (Psol-MG) asked for a public hearing to discuss the project. The meeting took place on the afternoon of this Tuesday (May 16). The debate invited the commissions of the Amazon and of the Original and Traditional Peoples, and of the Environment and Sustainable Development.

Joênia Wapichana, president of the funai (National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples), was present. On May 11, Célia also requested the redistribution of the project so that the PL changed rapporteurs. If the amendment is approved, the proposal would take longer to be voted on, in a scenario of possible support from Lira, and Casa Baixa would have more time to listen to other entities in society that may be affected by the project.

The argument against PL 490/2007 is that the text supposedly establishes water exploration, prospectors and mining companies and influences the expansion of the road network without consulting the indigenous population. Opponents also allege that the approval of the legal framework could bring insecurity to the territories occupied by natives, who may suffer threats to leave the place.