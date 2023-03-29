Who has not heard of Bitcoin by now?

Newsworthy to the extreme due to the dizzying lurches in its price, a long list of cryptocurrencies that have had mixed fortunes flourished in its wake. If we remove the logical smoke behind cryptocurrencies and scammers, what remains in essence is a new form of money that has come to stay.

This new money is ethereal, untouchable, virtual. A bit note somewhere in the cloud. And this causes not a few problems for mortals to imagine how something distributed works (without being subject to a central power) under the well-known block chain (see BitCoin and disintermediation, by Rafael Caballero).

The advantages of digital money are undeniable: possibility of payment worldwide (without a central point of failure), with lower commissions, fast and reliable without the need for intervention by a third party (the bank). Its intangibility is also useful in terms of weight, it does not have to be transported from one place to another and it does not spoil if the paper that represents it gets wet or burns.

Blessed crypto! With its algorithms based on hardly reversible functions, it provides us with essential guarantees such as the non-alteration of messages through summary functions (hash), the digital signature, the non-repudiation or the encryption of messages for their reading only by the chosen recipient. Without this foundation, digital money would not be possible.

It is so successful that it represents both an opportunity and a threat to central banks around the world.

That is why the European Central Bank, the US Federal Reserve and their equivalent central banks in China and Japan, to name the most relevant, are rushing to launch pilots of what will be their equivalent digital currency. Applying the well-known maxim: “If you can’t beat your enemy, join him” or rather, replace it with something alternative, they will give rise to the euro-digital, the dollar-digital, and so on. All these digital currencies issued by their respective central banks are generically called Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).

The issuance of these coins will begin with the same nominal value as its physical namesake. And it will be that way until the central banks decide that it no longer makes sense to hold physical money. For example, in Sweden the value of cash in circulation has been reduced to 1% of its GDP, to the point that they are considering eliminating cash entirely.

Technologies, per se, are neutral and can be used for the common good or abused for harm, or for the benefit of a few.

In this sense, CBDCs have some chiaroscuro in terms of their proposed design that is good to know.

In the first place, there is the fact that the digital currency is fully managed (centralized) by the Central Bank, which will have the power to issue new currency or reduce it according to the convenience of the States and economic circumstances. The potentially infinite capacity to issue new currency determines that it will be inflationary and will tend to lose value each time new units are “minted.” This approach contrasts with Bitcoin-type coins, whose total issuance is limited to a certain initial amount, and therefore predisposes it not to lose value over time as long as the supply is closed in advance and the demand is predictably growing.

Second, there is the right to privacy and anonymity. Traditional paper money provides privacy in the sense that no one can easily tell who spent where and when. This level of privacy is very good when we look after people’s privacy: no one would want their penny financial information to be public or fall into the wrong hands, as it would open the door to extreme segmentation as a consumer (we know what you consume, what what you like, where and when and, therefore, we can sell you better in a personalized way), or lead directly to abuse, or outright extortion if sensitive information falls into the wrong hands.

But this level of privacy is also an impediment to detect and stop illegal activities, the underground economy, money laundering and terrorist financing.

States and Central Banks are betting heavily on increasing capital control (as shown by Christine Lagarde’s own words, president of the European Bank) even at the cost of sacrificing rights such as privacy and anonymity in money 2.0, putting as reasons main illicit activities mentioned above.

However, there is technical solutions available of compromise such as coin mixing, anonymous signature and zero-knowledge proof to preserve the anonymity of the ordinary citizen in daily transactions while obtaining a complete traceability of operations from a certain amount.

Third, centralized digital money will make it possible to incentivize and direct economic policies directly from central banks. For example, in the face of a pandemic or natural disaster, money in the form of direct aid can flow quickly to those affected. But misused, this same capacity in reverse allows the expropriation of a citizen’s capital without the intervention of third parties. Characteristic to which ethical and legal limits must be set.

It will even be technically possible to issue programmable money with characteristics such as the expiration date to stimulate consumption in certain sectors in a timely manner, which holders will not like.

Setting the limits and avoiding the reduction of rights and freedoms is a political decision, not a technological one.

We will have to be very careful to explain, disseminate and influence our politicians so that they look after the common interest and do not guide CBDCs so that they can degenerate into tools of social control.

Pedro J. Molina He is a PhD in Computer Science from the Polytechnic University of Valencia and founder of the software company Metadev SL

Chronicles of the Intangible is a space for the dissemination of computer science, coordinated by the academic society SISTEDES (Sociedad de Ingeniería de Software y de Tecnologías de Desarrollo de Software). The intangible is the non-material part of the computer systems (that is, the software), and its history and evolution are related here. The authors are professors from Spanish universities, coordinated by Ricardo Peña Marí (professor at the Complutense University of Madrid) and Macario Polo Usaola (tenured professor at the University of Castilla-La Mancha).

You can follow THE COUNTRY Technology in Facebook and Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.