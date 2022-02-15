The Sinaloan politician by adoption Marcos Bucio Mújica, who is currently secretary general of the IMSS, was in Culiacán with a full agenda, in the morning he made a supervision tour in the Oncology area at the State Reference Center for the care of children with cancer and in the afternoon he held a meeting with Governor Rubén Rocha to begin the diagnosis of the medical units.

In the morning’s topic, they tell us that, for the general director of Social Security, Zoé Robledo, the care of children with cancer has become a priority and the best sign is that they send a trusted man to supervise that knows the state and that represents a guarantee.

Likewise, yesterday there was a session with Innovation and Technology of the IMSS of Mexico City because they are reviewing the progress made in the digital system, which is the one that carries the electronic medical record at the three levels.

By the way, Marcos Bucio met with Governor Rubén Rocha Moya during his visit to Culiacán. This is a good sign because they know each other well and they will surely be working in coordination. Hopefully you see and feel the support in Social Security.

In the afternoon, the official event was led by Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, the Secretary General of Social Security, Marcos Bucio Mújica, and the Director General, Zoé Robledo, virtually. Here the news was that they will carry out a diagnosis of the medical units to incorporate them into the IMSS-Wellness program.

The foregoing refers to the fact that, during the next 10 days, a Social Security delegation will make a diagnosis to the Family Medicine network, the state health centers, as well as comprehensive and general hospitals in Sinaloa. It will be a complete review of how they are in equipment and physical conditions, to later evaluate their incorporation into said federal program.

In the end, the diagnosis is like a requirement because it is almost a fact that the Pediatric Hospitals of Sinaloa, the General of Culiacán and the Integral del Valle de El Carrizo will be incorporated into the IMSS-Wellness program.

Is centralizing health positive or negative? For example, at the weekly conference, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya announced that the supply of medicines at the Sinaloa Pediatric Hospital had been normalized.

By the way, the purchase of medicines in the Pediatric was with state resources, while the Insabi regularizes the supply because this institution is responsible. Here comes the importance for the government of Sinaloa that hospitals join the IMSS-Wellness.

All this can be summed up in something extremely positive for Governor Rubén Rocha Moya who will no longer have the burden of maintaining these hospitals, it would be the federation who is in charge. What is uncertain is that it will work, but from the outset they could have more resources. It’s not easy, so be very careful.

Featured. The recent wedding of the former leader of the SNTE, Elba Esther Gordillo, cannot be read in any other way than a relaunch of her political career. It is no coincidence and very sure that she will soon be on the public scene.

Currently the waters are very troubled and it is time to start building for 2024. We do not know if he will return with his new party project or if he has something personal, but what can be bet is that he will be playing on the political board again.

political memory. “Compulsory primary education is the right of the child”: Victor Hugo.