Many ask this question in the structure or system of scientific research, namely: Should there be a central institution that follows up and takes into account the scientific research that is being conducted, whether basic or research ones? For example, in the banking sector, there is the Central Bank, which plays the role of legislator and regulator of banking operations within the country.

Here, I tend to answer “yes,” but that the centralization of scientific research is voluntary, supervisory, and not hierarchical.

To explain, the centrality of scientific research in several countries is represented in specific institutions, such as the National Research Center in the sister Republic of Egypt, which plays a pivotal role in conducting basic and applied research in various fields of science and technology that serve the national economy and society, and strengthening scientific ties with the corresponding, local bodies. And global.

This principle can be applied here in the Emirates in a way that suits research excellence in our federal and local government institutions, as well as private ones.

For example, research centers affiliated with universities, or independent ones, can register with the Central Scientific Research Corporation, through institutional membership that allows research centers to register their research activities in terms of applied research, patents, and specializations of research staff members on an ongoing basis.

On the other hand, the research center benefits from obtaining a classification and evaluation from the central scientific research institution (such as a research center with a gold degree or a research center with a silver degree, and so on). Hence, there is harmony and positive competition between the voluntarily registered research centers with the centralization of scientific research in a way that benefits all stakeholders in the scientific research movement in the Emirates in the academic and industrial sectors.

The UAE has recently witnessed tangible progress in organizing the scientific research movement. For example, at the level of the federal government, the Emirates Council for Research and Development was formed, headed by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to serve as the highest level of research and development governance at the national level, and a central reference for decision-making, unifying efforts, and monitoring performance to achieve The national partnership regarding the priorities, directions and priorities of scientific research in the country.

Investment and innovation in the centralization of scientific research will make the UAE an important country in the process of knowledge production, to be in a leading position among countries in the knowledge economy.

