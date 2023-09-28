“The date of the classics” is the most anticipated day of all in the 2023 Professional League Cup, which will cross the long-time rivals plus other close matchups on matchday 7, and logically among the highlights will be Find the Rosario classic between “Canallas” and “Leprosos”: Rosario Central will receive Newell’s in the duel between rivals from Rosario, where the city is paralyzed. Let’s go with the previous one.
In which stadium is Rosario Central-Newell’s played?
Date: Saturday September 30
Location: Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina
Stadium: Gigante de Arroyito
Hours: 4:30 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 3:30 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela and 2:30 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: Yael Falcón Pérez
How can you see Rosario Central-Newell’s?
TV channel: ESPN Premium (with the contracted Football PACK)
Stream online:, Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
What is the latest news from Rosario Central?
Rosario Central prays for Ignacio Malcorra, a left-handed midfielder who still has not been able to recover from a muscle discomfort suffered against Independiente, which forced him to be replaced and is more outside than inside for Saturday’s classic against Newell’s. The one who returned to training was Facundo Mallo, another of those who was in trouble due to a grade 2 hamstring muscle injury in his right leg.
What is the latest news from Newell’s?
Expelled with a direct red card against Estudiantes at the Coloso Bielsa on the last date of the tournament, defender Guillermo May will miss the key event at the Gigante de Arroyito. Due to injury, the one who is in doubt is Armando Méndez, a right winger who has pain in the back of his left thigh. Ramiro Sordo has muscle overload and Brian Aguirre has been affected for several days by a hip strain.
Possible formations:
Central: Broun; Martínez, Agüero, Komar, A. Rodríguez; Toledo, O’Connor; Malcorra or Lo Celso, Bogado, Campaz; and Cervera
Newells: Holes; Méndez, Velázquez, Ortiz, Vangioni; Sforza, Portillo; Ferreira; Aguirre, Recalde, Sordo.
Forecast
Rosario Central will win 2 to 1. The goals? Campaz and Cervera for the local team, while Vangioni will provide temporary equality.
