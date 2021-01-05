Highlights: Justice Sanjeev Khanna said – Public participation is not just Khanapuri

Justice Khanna expressed disapproval of the project in the Central Vista case

Supreme Court ruled in 2: 1 in favor of the project

new Delhi

Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjeev Khanna said on Tuesday that public participation should not be merely a courtesy or formality in his dissenting decision in the Central Vista project case, in which he has failed to get prior permission from the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC). Referring to.

Justice Khanna also said that putting a gazette (Gazette) notification on the website giving existing and proposed land use rights along with the plot number was not sufficient compliance. It is noteworthy that a three-member bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, in its judgment from 2: 1, said that under this project, the notification of environmental clearance and change in use of land for the construction of new Parliament House is valid.

However, Justice Khanna agreed with the majority verdict of Justice Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari on the aspects of the notice inviting tender, providing consultancy and the Urban Arts Commission order. Expressing his disagreement over the Central Vista project case, Justice Khanna separately wrote a 179-page judgment. The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the Centre’s ambitious ‘Central Vista’ project within a radius of three km from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in the Lutyens area of ​​Delhi.

The apex court did not find any flaw in granting environmental clearance and other necessary permission for the project. Justice Khanna said that the central government could not notify the revised land use changes and notified these changes without complying with the procedure and without obtaining approval from the Heritage Conservation Committee. Also, the local body, Municipal Council of Delhi (NDMC) should have approached this committee and proceeded after its clarification / confirmation and on its advice.

He said that public participation should not be mere consumption or formality and it must comply with minimum and basic requirements so that it can be meaningful and constructive. He also said, ‘The Environmental Assessment Committee is an institution that had to think collectively. The matter of deliberation must have been reflected at a time when the reasons justifying the findings were recorded. It is not enough just to present the opposing stance in a new form.

Justice Khanna also quashed the final notification of land use amendment / change issued from 28 March 2020 in respect of six plots of Central Vista and a period of seven days along with Driving Layout Scheme, Descriptive Memorandum etc. on the website to the Central Government. Also instructed to provide. He also directed that a public advertisement be issued on the website of the concerned authority and the central government should publish it appropriately in the print media within seven days.

Supreme court approves Central Vista project, big relief for Modi government

The apex court said that it could not “completely stop the implementation of policy matters and call upon the courts to rule”. The project was announced by the Center in September 2019. A new triangular parliament house is to be constructed under this project. It will have seating arrangement of 900 to 1200 MPs. Its construction has been set for August 2022, when the country will celebrate the 75th anniversary of independence. Under this project, the Common Central Secretariat is expected to be built by 2024.