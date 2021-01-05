The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict today. In the last hearing, the apex court had approved the foundation stone of the Parliament House. The bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Sanjeev Khanna will deliver the verdict at 10.30 am. Let us know that on 10 December, PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building. In the last hearing on 7 December, the Supreme Court had said that it had no objection to laying the foundation stone, but there should be no construction, sabotage or felling of trees till the decision of the Supreme Court.Under the Central Vista project in the national capital, new precincts of Parliament, government buildings for central ministries, new enclaves for the Vice-President, the Prime Minister’s office and housing are to be constructed, among others. The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), working on the project, has increased the estimated cost from Rs 11,794 crore to Rs 13,450 crore. It is expected that this project will be completed in 2022 and Parliament session will be held in the new building on completion of 75 years of independence.

The new parliament building will be something like

The size of the Lok Sabha in the new Parliament House will be three times that of the existing one. The size of Rajya Sabha will also increase. The new Parliament building in a total area of ​​64,500 sqm will be constructed by Tata Projects Limited. The design of the new Parliament House has been prepared by HCP Design Planning and Management Private Limited. According to the officials of the Ministry of Urban Affairs, the new Parliament building will be in keeping with the needs and aspirations of the new India on the occasion of 75th anniversary of independence in the year 2022.