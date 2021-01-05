Highlights: Central Vista project gets green signal from Supreme Court

Congress targets government – it is a matter of wrong priorities

Further said – the country is facing corona and economic recession

new Delhi

The Congress has targeted the Modi government over the ‘Central Vista’ project. The party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed that the government is pushing the project at a time when the country is facing Corona crisis and economic downturn and the government has cut thousands of crores of allowances for soldiers, government employees and pensioners. is. After the Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to uphold the project’s environmental clearance and notification of change in land use, the Congress said that the project is not a law-related issue but a matter of government’s ‘wrong priorities’ .

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the notification of environmental clearance and land use change received for the ‘Central Vista’ project and cleared the way for this ambitious project spread over an area of ​​three kilometers from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

The Central Vista project was announced in September 2019. Under this, a new triangle-shaped Parliament House will be constructed, which will have a seating arrangement of 900 to 1,200 MPs. Its construction is to be completed by August 2022. In the same year, India will celebrate 75th Independence Day. Surjewala tweeted, alleging, ‘The Rs 13, 450 crore Central Vista project is not a legitimate issue, but a matter of wrong priorities for a’ dictator ‘who wants to get his name recorded in history.’

He said, ‘Ironically, even during the Corona epidemic and the economic downturn, the central government has Rs 14,000 crore to spend on Central Vista and Rs 8000 crore to buy the Prime Minister’s aircraft. But the same BJP government reduced the allowance of 11.3 lakh armed forces and central government employees and pensioners by Rs 37,530 crore.

The Congress leader also alleged, ‘The Prime Minister should not forget that he has imposed a deduction of Rs 11,000 crore on 15 lakh soldiers and 26 lakh military pensioners. At the same time, this government did not provide ‘hot tents’ and other equipment for our jawans who are fighting Chinese aggression in Ladakh.’

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that while welcoming the Supreme Court verdict, the government has always been sensitive to environmental issues. He said that the government would continue to follow the highest standards during the period of construction.