Estadão Content
06/28/2024 – 12:11

São Paulo, 28 – Sugarcane mills in the Center-South region processed 48.998 million tons of the product in the first half of June of the 2024/25 harvest, compared to 40.67 million in the same period of the previous 2023/2024 harvest, which represents an increase of 20.48%. The data are part of the biweekly report of the Sugarcane and Bioenergy Industry Union (Unica), released this Friday.

Unica’s Director of Sector Intelligence, Luciano Rodrigues, said in a statement that “the biweekly variation in grinding should be viewed with caution, as last year’s reference base was affected by the weather condition that impacted grinding in June 2023”.

In the first 15 days of June, eight units began milling for the 2024/2025 harvest. At the end of the fortnight, 255 units remain in operation in the Center-South, of which 238 units process sugarcane, nine companies produce ethanol from corn and eight flex plants.

Sugar production in the second half of June totaled 3.12 million tons, registering an increase of 21.86% compared to the amount recorded in the same period in the 2023/2024 harvest (2.56 million tons).

Rodrigues emphasizes that “most of the growth in sugar production is due to the increase in milling, which has reached 13.25% to date. Sugar production per ton of raw material has increased little to date, going from 57.21 kilos of sugar per ton of cane in the 2023/2024 cycle to 57.8 kilos, in the accumulated total of the current harvest”.

In the first half of June, ethanol production by units in the Center-South reached 2.25 billion liters, 1.32 billion liters of hydrated ethanol (+29.56%) and 926.83 million liters of ethanol anhydrous (+4.85%).

Of the total ethanol obtained in the first half of June, 14% was made from corn, registering production of 306.34 million liters this year, compared to 258.37 million liters in the same period of the 2023/2024 cycle (an increase of 18.56%).

Regarding the quality of the raw material, the level of Total Recoverable Sugars (ATR) recorded in the first half of June reached 134.47 kg of ATR per ton of sugarcane, compared to 135.25 kg per ton in the 2023 harvest /2024 (negative variation of 0.58%).