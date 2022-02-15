Atlético’s problems are concentrated in defense. If the rojiblanco team is conceding more goals than ever, they will receive Levante (tomorrow, 7:00 p.m.) greatly reduced in the center of the rearguard. Simeone’s men trained at the Wanda Metropolitano with a last-minute absence: Mario Hermoso tested positive for antigens and if the PCR confirms the coronavirus, he will not be able to be in the new league commitment and will cause low eight days after receiving Manchester United in the Champions League.

Beautiful, who ended up like him hero of the duel against Getafe with his goal in the 89th minute, he would join the absence of Felipe, expelled in the derby with a direct red card and who will know the penalty time tomorrow and Giménez. The Uruguayan gave Last Thursday positive for coronavirus and since then he has been isolated at home. Earlier today he posted an Instagram story celebrating finally had tested negative for antigensbut he would also need to do it in a PCR so that LaLiga would allow him to participate in the duel against Levante.

So, Cholo he only had Savic available as a central defender for the first team in the last qualifying test to receive a team that despite being bottom always complicates life for the rojiblancos. Last season Levante took the three points from the Wanda Metropolitano against Atlético who had also had their biggest enemy in the coronavirus. If there is no last minute miracle with Giménez, the Argentine coach will have to improvise in the center of the defense betting on reconverting Kondogbia, Vrsaljko or using a player from the quarry.

Atlético also has the casualties of Carrasco, the third player affected by the coronavirus in the last week, and Wass and Griezmann due to injury. In the case of the Frenchman, Simeone confirmed to the press that he will be back with the group on Thursday to be available against Osasuna on Saturday. During yesterday’s training, Simeone had tried with a defense made up of Vrsaljko, Savic, Hermoso and Reinildo and advancing Llorente’s position. But he will have to modify the idea of ​​him.