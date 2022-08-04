The Central Peru Festival It was projected as one of the most ambitious proposals of 2022, since it presented a poster that would bring together 60 artists and bands, being led by Las minors, Gativideo, Bandalos Chinos, among others.

However, before the scheduled date, several orchestras began to release statements and indicated that they would not perform due to the lack of professionalism and communication of the event organizers: Jimmy Mendoza and Janet Amaya.

What was compared to Woodstock ended up being the same as fyre-festivalevent whose organizer is currently serving a six-year prison sentence due to multiple fraud charges.

This is the initial list of national and international artists that had been confirmed at the event. Photo: Central Peru Festival

The tragedy days before the Peru Central Festival

A few days after the start of the event, communications began to come out from different Peruvian and foreign bands. These indicated that they would not be present due to “management and production issues by the organizers.”

In this context, it was the Modulated Attitude group that provided more details of what was happening. According to his publication, the organizer would have suffered a robbery of 25,000 dollars, which would have prevented him from bringing gangs from abroad like La Garfield.

Modulated Attitude announces that it will not be part of the Central Peru Festival. Photo: @actitudmodulada/Instagram

Central Peru Festival did not comply with what was offered

During the months that the event was being promoted, it was indicated that there would be vegan food and a pet friendly area; however, what was offered was not fulfilled. In addition, there were deficiencies in hygienic services, security and cleanliness.

Also, the first day of the event began at 5:00 pm and with a line up made up of half the bands that had promised.

The second date, which had been scheduled for 2:30, finally started at 4. However, most of the changes were not announced.

For their part, the bands that did manage to perform also gave negative comments about the organization. Terms like “irresponsibility” and “disaster” were used by the 1915 gang to describe the event. Finally, the Chilean group El Último Viaje reported that they were playing without having been paid yet.

Gativideo at the Peru Central Festival. Photo: Pamela Arroyo/LR

Indecopi pronounces itself before what happened at the Central Peru Festival

After the end of the first day of the event, Indecopi published a statement announcing that it had sent a group of inspectors to the Mariscal Castilla stadium, where the festival was being held, to ensure the return of the money from the tickets.

Indecopi announces that it will supervise the Central Peru Festival. Photo: Twitter

The lack of organization could not against the music

Despite the serious problems of organization and professionalism, the bands that did manage to perform reaffirmed that they only went on stage out of respect for the public that was present. For the most part, citizens traveled from other cities to listen to them.

Additionally, they thanked their managers for being able to overcome the difficulties of the organizers of the Central Peru Festival.

Gregorio Degano is the vocalist of the Argentine band Bandalos Chinos. Photo: Pamela Arroyo/LR

Everything that happened during the event should serve as an example so that future organizers do not make the same mistakes.

Next, we explain how to request a refund of your tickets.

How to request a refund for the tickets?

Through its official Instagram, Festival Perú Central announced that as of August 7, it will partially and fully refund the money from the tickets:

To request a refund, you have to follow these steps: